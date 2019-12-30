Blowing snow affecting travel in parts of Wyoming, Colorado

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Remnants of a departing winter storm caused hazardous driving conditions in southeast and eastern Wyoming Sunday as well as portions of Colorado's northeastern plains.

Winds gusting to 40 mph and blowing snow reduced visibility along parts of Interstate 80 from Laramie eastward. Motorists on U.S. 85 dealt with similar conditions.

Snow-packed roads and black ice compounded the hazard, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said.

Conditions were expected to gradually improve as winds begin to calm later Sunday and the storm grips the central and northern Plains and upper Midwest.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and blowing snow were affecting travel in parts of northeast Colorado Sunday, the weather service said.

The weekend storm forced officials on Saturday to close Interstate 70 from east of Denver to Burlington near the Kansas state line. The roughly 160-mile stretch was reopened early Sunday.

Saturday's weather caused hundreds of delays at Denver International Airport. About 9 percent of DIA's 1,600 daily flights were canceled, mostly by smaller carriers.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0