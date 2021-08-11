Board hears policy for home-school participation

“They’re not guaranteed playing time, starting time,” Swartos said.

Swartos said he is concerned about a rule that allows a regularly enrolled student to switch to home-schooling during a sports season. According to the rule, the student would be ineligible to play that sport for the remainder of the season. In the past, that ineligibility would have lasted a calendar year.

Swartos said a student who’s flunking may opt for home-schooling to maintain athletic eligibility. “That’s the one loophole I see in there,” Swartos said. “We’re going to track that data this year.”

Home-schooled students who want to participate in chorus, orchestra, band and the arts must be enrolled in those classes, Swartos said, explaining that those students need to be tied to a director just as a football player is tied to a coach.

Parents who represent the state’s home-schooling organizations want to see the rules followed, Swartos said. “They don’t want to see people abusing this.”

After this first year of statewide eligibility for home-schooled students, there may be a need to make tweaks in the law. According to Swartos, legislators will be open to making those changes.