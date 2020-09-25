Bobcats use Douglas mistakes for big win

Giving an unbeaten team ample opportunities to score proved costly for the Douglas Patriots Friday night against Brookings on Dave Brodie Field at Patriot Stadium.
The Bobcats took advantage of five turnovers, two botched punts and one fumble recovery for a score, rolling to an 48-6 win.
With the victory, Brookings, ranked either first or second in the two Class AA polls, moved to 5-0 on the season.
Trailing 6-0 early in the first quarter, Douglas drove down inside the 20 yard-line, but stalled on downs on an interception on fourth down.
The Bobcats scored seven plays later to make it 14-0, and before the Patriots could blink, it was 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and 41-0 at halftime.
The Patriots had three fumbles, two interceptions, one miss-kick on a punt and another punt attempt that lost yards. Brooking took each turnover in for a score.
"If we're going to grade out at 100 percent, then on mistakes, we did a good job of making a lot of them," Douglas head coach Dan Maciejczak said. "It took us a little in that first series to decide that 'Yes, we can play play and be okay.' Offensively we missed some opportunities, but still went down the field and looked okay. But they went down the field and scored right away. From that point on ..."
Although the Bobcats were unbeaten and had been averaging about 40 points per game going in, first-year head coach Brady Clark had been wanting his team to start a little faster than how they had been starting.
He got his wish Friday night.
"We came out firing right away, we were aggressive and the boys executed real well," said Clark, a former defensive end and RMAC discus champion for Black Hills State University. "We told them all week that we have to respect everyone we're playing, no mater their record, and Douglas has some dang good athletes out here. We were fortunate enough that things went our way."
Josh Buir scored the first of his three touchdowns on the ground for the Bobcats on their first possession from about 12 yards out. After getting the interception on fourth down, Brookings went 62 yards on seven plays and scored on a 4-yard TD run by Hunter Gray, with quarterback Jaxon Bowes running in the 2-point conversion to make it 14-0.
Max Struck took a fumble recovery in from about 15 yards out on the next possession with two minutes remaining in the opening quarter, followed by three more Douglas miscues and Bobcat scores.
After a minus 3-yard punt, Buri scored on a 34-yard TD scamper, and then after an interception by Jaxton Eck, Bowes hit John Noorsdy from 10 yards out for a 34-0 lead with 4:53 remaining until halftime.
Brookings got another gift on the Douglas 24-yard line when the snap went to the upback and he was tackled for a 3-yard loss. Three plays later, Buri scored from 4 yards out and the Bobcats led 41-0.
Playing with a running clock int he second half, Brookings made it a 48-0 game on a 5-yard TD run by Gray after the Bobcats grabbed another Douglas fumble.
With freshman quarterback Matthew Denekamp in, Douglas got on the scoreboard on a 1-yard TD run by Tyler Clark late in the third quarter. Clark set up his own score on a 47-yard run to the 18.
"They are a really good football team," Maciejczak said of the Bobcats. "When you get to go grab some guys from Minnesota (who transferred to Brookings), kudos to them, that is a nice job. It is what it is. I will roll with these kids. They have worked hard and they will continue to work hard. We'll keep fighting, and the season is not over, I promise you that."
Clark was especially pleased with his team's defense on the takeaways and also by only allowing the Patriots the one score.
"Defensively, you always want to cause turnovers. We started to do that, and we tackled well," he said. "First drives can go one way or another, and then you settle in. They had a nice drive early and we made some adjustments. It always goes back to the basics. We bent, but we didn't break."
The young Patriots showed some signs of life in the fourth quarter against the younger Bobcats, but could not get back in the end zone.
"Our young guys are our future, and they did a good job," Maciejczak said. "(Matthew) Denekamp came in and was handing it off and not afraid to chuck it. We put Logan Huber at fullback, and he was running downhill and doing a good job. I enjoy our young kids to have some fun at the varsity level because they are the ones who get beat on by the varsity in practice. And that young group is 2-0 with wins over Stevens and Central. Hopefully we continue to keep building with those young kids."
Douglas fell to 1-4 on the season and will be at Spearfish Friday
