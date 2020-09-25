Bobcats use Douglas mistakes for big win

Brookings got another gift on the Douglas 24-yard line when the snap went to the upback and he was tackled for a 3-yard loss. Three plays later, Buri scored from 4 yards out and the Bobcats led 41-0.

Playing with a running clock int he second half, Brookings made it a 48-0 game on a 5-yard TD run by Gray after the Bobcats grabbed another Douglas fumble.

With freshman quarterback Matthew Denekamp in, Douglas got on the scoreboard on a 1-yard TD run by Tyler Clark late in the third quarter. Clark set up his own score on a 47-yard run to the 18.

"They are a really good football team," Maciejczak said of the Bobcats. "When you get to go grab some guys from Minnesota (who transferred to Brookings), kudos to them, that is a nice job. It is what it is. I will roll with these kids. They have worked hard and they will continue to work hard. We'll keep fighting, and the season is not over, I promise you that."

Clark was especially pleased with his team's defense on the takeaways and also by only allowing the Patriots the one score.