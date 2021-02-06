Bodette's 24 points leads Mines women past Griffins

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team took Westminster College's best shot in the second half and countered for the 74-71 win Saturday night at Goodell Gymnasium.
The Hardrockers took an 11-point lead into the locker room at halftime, but suddenly saw themselves down by four points early in the fourth.
Mines regained its composure and the lead and held off the Griffins, who still had a chance to tie the game on the last possession.
Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson said that unfortunately they had been in this position quite a few times this year, but the good news is they learned from those other situations by staying calm and focusing on what they needed to accomplish.
"We talk about believing in each other, believing in our team," she said. "That's how it played out, and we got a little luck."
The Hardrockers got a shot in the arm off the bench early from junior transfer Makenna Bodette, who scored seven straight points early, 12 in the first half and 24 in the game.
"It is so much fun to play with this team, when you come off a tough loss to come back to beat a really great team," Bodette said. "It's just the energy from the team. We have such great chemistry and feed off of each other."
The Hardrockers briefly trailed once in the first half as the 6-foot Bodette came in and hit a 3-pointer and added two baskets in the paint for a quick 12-4 lead. Her second 3 of the first quarter, along with a trey by Madelyn Heiser, put the Hardrockers up nine before settling for a 20-15 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
With 3-pointers by Sarah McGinley and Hunter Krebs, the Griffins climbed back to cut the lead to four points, but Mines responded with four points each from Heiser and junior Ryan Weiss to go back up 37-26, leading 41-30 at halftime.
But Westminster, which came in with a 7-2 record, battled back and cut the lead to 47-46 on a 3-pointer by Krebs. Mines answered with five points from Bodette and a late turnaround basket by sophomore Naomi Hidalgo, and Mines still led 58-53 going into the fourth.
Westminster led for just the second time in the game on a 9-0 run for a four-point advantage with eight minutes to play.
The Hardrockers fought back and got two defensive stops that turned into a 3-pointer by Michaela Shaklee and two free throws by Heiser. After three free throws by Krebs, Bodette answered with a 3 for a 70-67 lead with 2:52 to play.
Krebs continued her second-half dominance and put the Griffins back in front 71-70, but senior Anna Combalia hit a short jumper in the paint for a 72-71 Mines lead with 31.5 seconds to play.
With only two fouls committed with 18 seconds remaining, Westminster fouled twice and tried for another but Bodette broke free for a layup and a three-point Mines lead with 10.5 seconds
Krebs tried a 3-pointer with just three seconds remaining and was off the mark. With a fight for the rebound, the ball went out of bounds. Westminster got the ball with .3 seconds on the clock and Abby Mangum got a weak 3-point attempt off that was an air ball for the Mines win.
"They have some amazing players and Krebs hit some great shots," Bodette said of the Griffins. "At the end there, a big thing for us was to just believe in each other and believe in our self, believe in our mission."
The difference in the 61-57 loss to Colorado Mesa Friday and Saturday's win was rebounding and turnovers. The 'Rockers improved in those areas when it counted.
"We gave up way too many offensive rebounds and we had too many turnovers. That is one of the things we referenced today in the fourth quarter -- we have to value the ball each possession and we have to get good shots each possession and we have to rebound the ball when we get stops," Jacobson said. "Those are learning experiences. They stick when you come away with a loss, but at the same time you learn from them and you apply it to today."
Bodette hit 10-of-16 from the field and 4-of-6 3-pointers. She also grabbed seven rebounds.
"As a transfer coming in is a little difficult learning a new system. It's like being a freshman again. This is the best choice I could have made. I love the team, I love the atmosphere. It is amazing."
Jacobson said Bodette is now beginning to understand their offense and when she needs to score.
"She does this stuff in practice, so it is nice to see it happen in a game for her too," Jacobson said. "I don't have to yell at her to let it fly as much now. She knows she has that green light when she is open, so that was nice to see for."
Weiss finished with 15 points for Mines and Heiser added 13 points. The Hardrockers were 29-of-60 from the field, hitting 8-of-20 3-pointers and all eight of their free throws.
Krebs also scored 24 for the Griffins, while McGinley finished with 14 points, Mangum 11 and Mariah Martin 10. Westminster was 26-of-52 from the field, hitting 5-of-18 3-pointers and 14-of-16 free throws.
Mines, 8-6 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 8-7 overall, continues its five-game home stand Thursday against MSU Denver and Saturday against Colo0rado Christian.