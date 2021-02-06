Bodette's 24 points leads Mines women past Griffins

"They have some amazing players and Krebs hit some great shots," Bodette said of the Griffins. "At the end there, a big thing for us was to just believe in each other and believe in our self, believe in our mission."

The difference in the 61-57 loss to Colorado Mesa Friday and Saturday's win was rebounding and turnovers. The 'Rockers improved in those areas when it counted.

"We gave up way too many offensive rebounds and we had too many turnovers. That is one of the things we referenced today in the fourth quarter -- we have to value the ball each possession and we have to get good shots each possession and we have to rebound the ball when we get stops," Jacobson said. "Those are learning experiences. They stick when you come away with a loss, but at the same time you learn from them and you apply it to today."

Bodette hit 10-of-16 from the field and 4-of-6 3-pointers. She also grabbed seven rebounds.

"As a transfer coming in is a little difficult learning a new system. It's like being a freshman again. This is the best choice I could have made. I love the team, I love the atmosphere. It is amazing."

Jacobson said Bodette is now beginning to understand their offense and when she needs to score.