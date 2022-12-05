Body found in Rapid City ditch

A man was last seen leaving his Rapid City residence intoxicated Friday night before police found him dead Saturday morning in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue, according to a Monday Rapid City Police Department press release.
Officers responded to a 10:45 a.m. dispatch on Saturday to the report of an unresponsive man lying in the water. He was in his early 30s and was "obviously deceased." Medical personnel assistant in removing the man from the water and law enforcement noted no preliminary signs of trauma or indications of foul play.
The RCPD said an autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation into the death in open and ongoing. The victim's name has not been released.
