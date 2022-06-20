Body found in Rapid Creek on Monday

An adult man was found dead in Rapid Creek on Monday afternoon, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

The RCPD and the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a report of an unconscious person in Rapid Creek at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday near North Maple Avenue and Omaha Street.

After RCPD and RCFD arrived at the scene, they discovered the person was dead and called in the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team. to retrieve the body.

RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina said the rescue team recovered the body around 3:30 p.m. The RCPD is investigating the death.

As late Monday afternoon, Medina said there didn't appear to be any signs of foul play, but an autopsy will be performed to further determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

"We're going to continue to work through this like we would any other unattended death," he said.

Police have been able to preliminarily identify the man, but are unable to release his name until next of kin is notified.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.