Body identified as Rapid City man; death ruled homicide

Police have identified the body found off Highway 16 at Wilderness Canyon Road as a Rapid City man and have ruled the death as a homicide, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

The body of Dhani I. Aronson, 24, was found Monday morning by a passerby.

An autopsy found the manner of death to be homicide, the release states.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Rapid City Police Department are conducting the investigation jointly.

