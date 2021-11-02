Body identified as Rapid City man; death ruled homicide

Police have identified the body found off Highway 16 at Wilderness Canyon Road as a Rapid City man and have ruled the death as a homicide, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
The body of Dhani I. Aronson, 24, was found Monday morning by a passerby.
An autopsy found the manner of death to be homicide, the release states.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Rapid City Police Department are conducting the investigation jointly.
Shannon Marvel
Criminal Justice Reporter
