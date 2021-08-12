 Skip to main content
Body of 33-year-old missing Rapid City woman found
Body of 33-year-old missing Rapid City woman found

The body of a missing Rapid City woman was found Wednesday, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Jessica Story, 33, had been missing since June 18. Her body was found in a wooded area off of White Buffalo Road. 

"An autopsy was completed today, pending toxicology to determine cause and manner of death," the release states.

No trauma to the body was detected, according to the Sheriff's Office.

 

