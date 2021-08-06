Bohl pleased with Wyoming's conditioning

With a little less than one month until its season-opening game, the University of Wyoming football team hit the practice field for the first time this season on Friday morning followed by Media Day in the afternoon.

Due to adjustments to squad limits with student-athletes being granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA this season, the Cowboys took the field with 118 players for its first practice.

The Pokes practiced on the grass fields at the North 40 practice area and went through a two-hour practice. As is common for the start of fall camp, a lot of time was spent on fundamental work by each position group. But Friday’s practice also incorporated eight periods of team work at the end of practice. The Cowboys first six practices with be in spiders or half pads, before the team dons full pads for the first time next Friday.

After the morning practice, head coach Craig Bohl said they have made good progress with their physical conditioning over the summer.

“We’re stronger and more athletic," said Bohl. "We also have good competition within our football team. There are a number of positions where our depth is significantly improved. Obviously, it is only the first practice and there are things we need to improve on, but I saw a lot of good things out there today."