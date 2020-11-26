Bolles living up to first-round status in year 4

Bolles credits his blossoming at the ripe NFL age of 28 to these details he concentrated on and to the tutelage of his position coach, Hall of Famer Mike Munchak, whose work with Bolles began to pay dividends down the stretch in 2019.

"I always found something to do to continue to get my body in shape and get my mind where it needs to be mentally and physically and really dial in what I needed to do," Bolles said. "... I think that's why I'm having a successful season is because I'm doing the little things right that I didn't really think were important early on in my career."

Bolles said a better diet, proper sleep and a proper work-life balance have helped him make this leap.

"Now I know how important it is eating right, sleeping right, training my body to a high extent so when I get into a game I'm not tired when we're running a two-minute drive or when the game is on the line like a couple weeks ago against the Chargers," he said. "Just giving myself time so that I can really focus on myself. I think that was the most important thing being a rookie and the last couple years I really just went through the motions.

"Now that I understand what it means to be an NFL left tackle — a franchise left tackle — I took it upon myself to really dial in the little things and I think that's what's paying off."