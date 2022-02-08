Bomb threats continue at schools, universities

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a Washington high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat. Similar threats have been called in to colleges in Rapid City and Chadron, Neb.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. He was in the school's museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, “We have to go.” Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.

Students and educators at the school were instructed to leave the school, with an announcement saying, “Evacuate the building.”

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesman Enrique Gutierrez said there was a bomb threat. It was not known if it was related to Emhoff's visit or the Black History Month event.

On Nov. 1, a bomb threat forced the evacuation of South Dakota Mines in Rapid City. The FBI took over that investigation because it was believed the suspect could be from out of state. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said local officers are still working with the FBI on the case.

“The RCPD has been in close collaboration with the FBI since the night this investigation was initiated," the chief said Tuesday. "We have been assured by the FBI the case remains a priority for them. There is an added complexity to the investigation that exists due to a potential link to other cases outside of our area."

Hedrick said the evacuation of the university for an entire night makes the case a higher priority.

"Law enforcement recognizes the immense gravity of having to protect public safety by displacing an entire college campus," he said. "We appreciate the support of the leadership and students from the South Dakota School of Mines throughout this entire process. We’ll be working with the FBI to provide our community details when appropriate.”

In Chadron on Friday, a bomb threat caused an evacuation that lasted almost five hours - although the FBI hasn't taken over that investigation, yet.

Students, visitors and staff were ordered to evacuate Chadron State College on Friday afternoon after the campus call center received a telephone bomb threat.

Officials said the evacuation order was issued shortly before 3 p.m. According to an update from CSC, the Chadron Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Dawes County Sheriff's Office, campus security and other law enforcement all responded to the scene.

After approximately five hours of searching, the evacuation order was lifted at 7:45 p.m. when no bomb was found.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

