Bond set at $200,000 for downtown shooting suspect

Bond has been set at $200,000 cash for the 29-year-old Rapid City man charged with aggravated assault in relation to a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning near Main and 9th streets.

The bond amount was set Tuesday when Isaiah Mercado made his initial appearance at the Pennington County Courthouse in Rapid City.

Mercado was arrested Saturday in relation to the shooting, which left one man, Dion Brown, with serious injuries, according to court records.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The shooting appeared to be the result of an altercation between two parties who had become known to each other over the course of the evening, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

A preliminary hearing for Mercado has been set for Jan. 4.

