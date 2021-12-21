 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liv Hospitality
alert top story

Bond set at $200,000 for downtown shooting suspect

Crime logo.jpg

Bond has been set at $200,000 cash for the 29-year-old Rapid City man charged with aggravated assault in relation to a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning near Main and 9th streets.

The bond amount was set Tuesday when Isaiah Mercado made his initial appearance at the Pennington County Courthouse in Rapid City.

Mercado was arrested Saturday in relation to the shooting, which left one man, Dion Brown, with serious injuries, according to court records. 

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The shooting appeared to be the result of an altercation between two parties who had become known to each other over the course of the evening, according to the Rapid City Police Department. 

A preliminary hearing for Mercado has been set for Jan. 4. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Reading Tuesday's article "Vision Fund Projects" and I have a couple of concerns. If you don't have your project ready to go ASAP no funding; …

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennessee dad gets hilariously stuck in tiny amusement park ride

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News