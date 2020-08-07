BONNET: Ready, willing to learn at my first motorcycle rally

A small carnival was fully built and features the rally’s first observation wheel, tents previously filled with boxes were fully decked out in t-shirts and other merchandise, motorcycles almost filled every parking spot on Main Street and different music poured out from every speaker visible.

I can hardly wait to see what it looks and sounds like next week.

The 80th rally within city limits is different from usual — there’s no opening ceremony, there are no photo towers, there’s no zipline — so I understand many first-timers, like myself, may not get the full rally experience. Maybe that’s for the best with COVID-19 cases still rising across the nation. But it seems like many of you, like Bob Miller from Illinois who came just to receive his 20-year patch, are ready to make the most of it.

As you do, please keep me and the Journal in mind. We want to hear your thoughts, tell your stories and share the experience with those who couldn’t make it out this year.