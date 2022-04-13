Book chronicles 'Boeing gypsies' who repaired missiles

Working behind the scenes to keep the United States safe, Ray and Myrna Messer were “Boeing gypsies” who traveled through the Midwest installing, maintaining and upgrading Minuteman nuclear missiles. Myrna Messer has chronicled hers and other families’ experiences in a new book, “The Boeing Gypsies: The Families Behind the Minuteman Missile Program.”

According to the United States Air Force website, the LGM-30G Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missile is an element of the nation's strategic deterrent forces under the control of the Air Force Global Strike Command. The missiles are the primary nuclear deterrent for the United States.

The Minuteman system was conceived in the 1950s. When the Messers were part of the Boeing gypsies, the Minuteman missile program included missile sites, known as wings, across more than 400,000 square miles in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Missouri, plus sites covered in Nebraska and Colorado.

Currently, according to the Air Force, the Minuteman force consists of 400 Minuteman III missiles in Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota. It’s a state-of-the-art weapon system that is a product of almost 60 years of continuous enhancement. The Boeing gypsies, plus subcontractors, were tasked with much of that ongoing enhancement.

South Dakota’s missile site is now the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site. It’s a national historic site established in 1999 near Wall.

Five hundred families like the Messers dubbed themselves Boeing gypsies. Workers traveled from site to site, following a sequenced moving schedule coordinated at Boeing headquarters in Seattle. For the Messers, Ray’s job in construction management on missile sites meant the family moved 23 times in 20 years. Ray worked with the Minuteman missile program from 1960 to 1980, and twice Ray’s job brought his family to Rapid City.

Ray and Myrna, who are both now 88, had fond memories of spending their honeymoon in Rapid City in 1958. The Minuteman missile program brought the Messers back to Rapid City in 1967 and again in 1972.

“We have lots of memories, good and bad,” said Myrna, whose book chronicles such adventures as surviving lots of blizzards, UFO sightings and Rapid City’s 1972 flood during their Boeing gypsy years.

Ray had worked for Mobile Oil Company for a few years and the couple was living in Oklahoma, until a memorable night when 17 tornadoes hit and the Messers decided to move back to their home state of North Dakota. That’s where Ray began his 35-year career with Boeing.

“When we lived in Oklahoma, we had our first baby. I thought, ‘We sure don’t want to start moving around with this baby.’ Little did we know our moving was just starting!” Myrna said.

The Messers and their family that grew to include four sons sometimes only lived in one place for a few months before moving again. Moving boxes were saved and reused until they wore out. The family moved four times when Myrna was pregnant with Jim, the couple’s youngest son. Jim, now 53, urged his mother to write “The Boeing Gypsies” to preserve their unique history.

The Messers first stint in Rapid City in 1967 was brief but busy. They arrived a week before Christmas, and moved again in mid-March 1968.

“I baked cookies and set up a Christmas tree and wrote Christmas cards in one week!” Myrna said. “I was young and busy.”

Every place they lived, Ray and Myrna said they explored and enjoyed the sights and local amenities. In Rapid City, Ray remembers fishing trips to Pactola and Deerfield Lake, and visiting Hot Springs. Both fondly remember going dancing at the Imperial “400” motel.

“We went to the Belle Fourche Rodeo – whatever came up that sounded good and I was able to take off work, we went,” Ray said.

“That was our perk for moving. We got to see a lot of things without taking a vacation,” Myrna said, laughing. “We enjoyed the Hills and oddly enough we had a lot of company in Rapid City from out of state.”

“We wore out the highway to Mount Rushmore,” Ray said. “We felt very at home in Rapid City.”

The couple returned to Rapid City in 1972 about six months before the flood, and lived in Rapid City until 1973. After living in a rental house on Van Buren Street, the family moved to a trailer on St. Patrick Street across from what is now Family Fare. Many of their belongings were in a storage shed by their trailer because they hadn’t yet unpacked, Myrna said.

Boeing provided trailers for the Minuteman workers because “when you throw that amount of people into an area, the housing doesn’t exist,” Ray said.

When Rapid City flooded, the Messer family had left for the weekend to take care of some flood damage that occurred at property they owned in Minot, N.D. Their trailer in Rapid City was in a flood zone and ended up with about a foot of water in it. They fared better than their neighbors, some of whom lost entire trailers and vehicles.

“The next morning, somebody called to see how we were doing. We were in Minot. We turned on the TV and we saw our trailer court floating away so we turned around and went back to Rapid City,” Ray said.

The Messers suffered thousands of dollars in damage and one memorable moment that was shared nationwide. Local residents were being urged to get typhoid shots, Myrna said. When she took their 8-year-old son to get his shot, he was terrified. A news service snapped the boy’s photo as he was getting his shot.

“The news service sent it all over the United States, and that picture is in the book,” Myrna said.

Not all families remained Boeing gypsies as long as the Messers did. Some would decide they liked a certain community and chose to stay there, or they would change careers, Ray said. Several former Boeing gypsies retired to Rapid City and Hermosa.

When Ray finished working with the Minuteman missile program in 1980, the couple was given a choice of jobs with Boeing in Seattle, Utah, California or Wichita, Kansas. The couple had heard positive things about the schools in Derby, a small town near Wichita, and have lived in Derby ever since. Myrna taught eighth grade social studies there for several years.

The Messers have made many trips back to Rapid City over the years to visit friends in the area. The Boeing gypsies had a reunion in Laughlin, Nev., in 1999, Ray said. When Myrna was writing her book, the Messers contacted as many former “gypsies” as they could, but many have died. Myrna included memories from those she could contact. Many people who are buying her book are the children and grandchildren of the Boeing gypsies.

“That’s what the book is all about. All the memories (the “Boeing gypsies”) could remember,” Myrna said.

“The Boeing Gypsies: The Families Behind the Minuteman Missile Program” was released in October and can be purchased on amazon.com or by emailing myrnamesser@cox.net. Myrna will autograph every book that is ordered directly from her.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0