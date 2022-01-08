Book melds clinical program, Biblical topics to combat anxiety

Anxiety and depression have spiked worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Debra Schwietert and Annette Bifulco of Rapid City hope their new book, “Empowering the Warrior Within,” offers some answers and relief.

Schwietert and Bifulco have adapted Rapid City mental health professional Rex Briggs’ clinical counseling program, “From Anxiety to Empowerment,” into a book and workbook that also incorporates Biblical scripture and principles. Schwietert and Bifulco will host a book signing and meet the author event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at Hermosa Coffee House in Hermosa to introduce the public to “Empowering the Warrior Within.”

Briggs was in practice for 40 years before retiring in 2019. In the forward he wrote for “Empowering the Warrior Within,” he said he devoted his entire career to treating anxiety and depression.

Resources to cope with anxiety and depression are needed now more than ever. A study published in October in the medical journal “Lancet” estimates cases of depression rose by 53 million globally as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, 28% above pre-pandemic levels. Cases of anxiety increased by 76 million, 26% more than pre-pandemic levels. Kaiser Family Foundation data says during the pandemic, about four in 10 adults have reported symptoms of an anxiety or depressive disorder.

Schwietert and Bifulco each went through Briggs’ treatment program twice. Both women saw parallels between Briggs’ program, which is based in cognitive behavioral therapy and Biblical principles. “Empowering the Warrior Within” strives to bridge the gap.

“We wrote it specifically for the church because there’s so much information and compartmentalization between spirituality and mental health,” Bifulco said. “Instead of compartmentalizing the struggles of life into different areas, we have attempted to address the whole being — mind, body, and spirit.”

“Empowering the Warrior Within” addresses unhealthy thinking and teaches people to strengthen, heal and renew the way they think.

“Mental health is going to be related at some level to the way we think. That’s very poignant because scripture teaches us that transformation doesn’t happen until our minds are renewed,” Bifulco said. “We focus (in the book) on anxiety and depression and that was Rex’s specialty, but at its root it’s going to address unhealthy thinking. I don’t think there’s (anyone) who doesn’t struggle with unhealthy thinking at some point.”

Schwietert and Bifulco said “Empowering the Warrior Within” is intended to complement, not replace, professional counseling.

“We did not simply look at the Bible to see if it applied to psychology. We looked at the psychological principles and practices presented in (Briggs’) program and studied how they aligned with Scripture,” Bifulco said. “We then took those principles and practices presented in the Bible that had been used successfully in a clinical setting for decades and rewrote the program into a resource to be used by counselors, churches, small groups, and individuals within the faith community as a supplement to clinical treatment.”

Bifulco is a certified Spiritual Leadership Coach through Blackaby Ministries International. She said she also spent thousands of hours reading, researching, working, and receiving multiple trainings in the mental health field. Her career has included a stint at Black Hills Children’s Home, where she worked with children dealing with trauma. Bifulco also has taught Bible studies for nearly 20 years.

“After working with Rex for almost a decade (in his program and in intensive therapy), he approached me several times about rewriting his work for a more spiritual and/or 'religious' demographic. As he prepared to retire … I agreed to try it. So, the content is based on the full 16-week treatment program that Rex created and used in clinical practice for 40 years,” Bifulco said.

Schwietert is an educator who holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in technology, and a doctorate in curriculum writing and instruction. She taught for Rapid City Area Schools for 22 years. She currently teaches reading at Lead-Deadwood Elementary School, and she teaches reading and technology for Grand Canyon University. She also has led Bible studies.

She and Bifulco read and cite dozens of books and articles about mental, physical and spiritual health, and Schwietert’s expertise in writing curriculum was invaluable, Bifulco said.

The book’s accompanying Field Journal workbook is intended to help people dig more deeply into the material, document what they learn and find scriptures that complement the topics in each chapter of the book. The book and workbook are ideally suited for small groups, Schwietert said.

In their book, Schwietert and Bifulco each share their struggles that led them to go through Briggs’ treatment program. No matter what triggers anxiety and depression, the women agree that people need support.

“I believe it’s really important right now because of the intense isolation that has happened (during COVID-19) and the lack of resources,” Bifulco said. “This is a tool to put something practical in people’s hands.”

“Empowering the Warrior Within” and its accompanying Field Journal are both available on Amazon. For more information, go to facebook.com/WarriorWithinMinistries.

