Booth Society honored as Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero photo

Beth Massa of the South Dakota Community Foundation presented the Hometown Hero award to the Booth Society on the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery grounds in August. Pictured from left are: Howard Bernstein, Bonnie Speidel and Cheryl Johnson, board members; Nancy Pummel Cole, staff; Massa; Karen Holzer, executive director; Raeann Mettler, board member; and April Gregory, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff member.  

 Courtesy

The Booth Society, Inc., the nonprofit friends group of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives, has been honored as a Hometown Hero by the South Dakota Community Foundation.

For 35 years, the South Dakota Community Foundation has been working with generous people who believe in making their community a better place to live. The Foundation honored the Booth Society as a Hometown Hero because the Booth Society is a group of people who have a passion for helping their community grow and thrive. Specifically, the Booth Society was recognized for its efforts to benefit families while while preserving traditions in their community.

“We are happy to receive this honor. The award validates the mission of the Booth Society which is to promote, preserve and enhance educational, cultural, and recreational opportunities at the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery. We are humbled and honored to be recognized by the South Dakota Community Foundation," said Karen Holzer, executive director of the Booth Society. 

