BORDEAUX: Medicaid remains a lifeline for Indian Country, but there’s more work to do

Medicaid is a lifeline for Indian Country, plain and simple.

Although we are entitled to care from IHS or tribal facilities whether we are insured or not, proposals to expand access to Medicaid would benefit our communities in several ways. First, having health insurance from another source makes it easier for our people to access care from other providers when IHS facilities are geographically distant or over capacity. Second, having more patients insured by Medicaid would help increase reimbursements to IHS clinics, which are chronically underfunded and rely on this funding to provide care to those they serve.

We saw the benefits of expanding access to Medicaid for American Indian communities when Montana approved its own expansion in 2016. Over the course of two years, more than 15,000 newly eligible tribal members enrolled in Medicaid. The tribal and IHS-run facilities on the Blackfeet Reservation in northern Montana received an additional $13.6 million in federal reimbursements during that time, helping them provide care to thousands more people.