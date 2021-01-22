Boutique Air to launch daily round-trip flight from Rapid City to Chadron

A concierge-style airline is bringing Rapid City and Chadron, Neb., closer together.
Boutique Air announced this week that on Feb. 15 it will launch daily flights that connect Chadron Municipal Airport and Rapid City Regional Airport.
The San Francisco-based airline says that it will offer rates comparable to other commercial flights. Boutique Air serves 29 small, mid-size and major cities nationwide.
The airline now offers two round-trip flights daily between Chadron and Denver International Airport. The airline cites the COVID-19 pandemic as one reason it is expanding into Rapid City and other locations, according to a company spokeswoman.
“We’re basically helping major airlines with cities that are not able to have as many flights, or maybe they’ve been cut altogether because of COVID-19. We’re working to help fill the gaps and accommodate cities that are looking for more connections,” said Teresa Mesman, marketing director and regional manager for Boutique Air.
Mesman said the airline hopes to keep Rapid City as a permanent destination after the pandemic eases. Boutique Air will start with one daily round-trip flight from Chadron to Rapid City, which according to its website is a 40-minute flight one way. It's around a 100-mile drive from Rapid City to Chadron.
“We’re very excited to offer Rapid City Regional Airport to our Chadron passengers,” said Brian Kondrad, Boutique Air vice president of business operations. “Rapid City is the busiest airport in the region and gives our passengers plenty of opportunities to make continuing connections or spend the day conducting business.”
“Rapid City has been a location we’ve really wanted to fly into for some time. It’s a jewel of tourism and business destinations for that part of the United States,” Mesman said. “We’re very proud of knowing that we’re going to be part of the Rapid City airport. We’re excited to work with them.”
From check-in to landing, passengers will experience concierge-style services typically found on private planes. Boutique Air flights are on executive configuration Pilatus PC-12s.
“This is an eight-seat aircraft. It is an executive-style plane. It’s very comfortable but not large and don’t be afraid to try it,” Mesman said. “We are an airline that once you start flying with us, you’re treated like family. It’s a wonderful experience. I think people will really enjoy the experience of a private flight without having to pay the exorbitant costs.”
As Boutique Air becomes established in Rapid City, she said the airline hopes to get involved in local activities.
“That’s where we’re unique. We definitely become part of the community,” Mesman said.
Founded in 2007, Boutique Air is an FAA-certified air carrier providing both scheduled and charter air service. It is a codeshare partner with United Airlines and has an interline agreement with American Airlines.
All planes are disinfected between flights following all Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Aviation Administration protocols. Masks are required for passengers.