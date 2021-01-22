Boutique Air to launch daily round-trip flight from Rapid City to Chadron

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re very excited to offer Rapid City Regional Airport to our Chadron passengers,” said Brian Kondrad, Boutique Air vice president of business operations. “Rapid City is the busiest airport in the region and gives our passengers plenty of opportunities to make continuing connections or spend the day conducting business.”

“Rapid City has been a location we’ve really wanted to fly into for some time. It’s a jewel of tourism and business destinations for that part of the United States,” Mesman said. “We’re very proud of knowing that we’re going to be part of the Rapid City airport. We’re excited to work with them.”

From check-in to landing, passengers will experience concierge-style services typically found on private planes. Boutique Air flights are on executive configuration Pilatus PC-12s.

“This is an eight-seat aircraft. It is an executive-style plane. It’s very comfortable but not large and don’t be afraid to try it,” Mesman said. “We are an airline that once you start flying with us, you’re treated like family. It’s a wonderful experience. I think people will really enjoy the experience of a private flight without having to pay the exorbitant costs.”

As Boutique Air becomes established in Rapid City, she said the airline hopes to get involved in local activities.