Boutique gives new life to home decor

Rapid City’s newest boutique has a mission to transform furniture, homes and people’s lives.
RISE Furnishing and Décor is a Love INC business and ministry. Located at Love INC’s facility at 414 E. Omaha St., RISE Furnishing and Décor renovates gently used furniture into distinctive upscale pieces.
RISE Furnishing and Décor will celebrate its grand opening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Love INC’s Thrive Adventure retail store also will have its grand opening Saturday.
“RISE stands for the idea of moving up. We look at things that maybe have been forgotten or are discardable, and we want to look at that as something that has new life, new hope. It can be furniture and it can be people. It can be the way we look at things and do things. It’s elevating into something new and better,” said Caine Shagla, Clearinghouse Ministries director for Love INC.
The Clearinghouse responds to more than 1,000 requests a year from people who turn to Love INC for a variety of assistance, including bedding, furniture and housewares.
“We’ve done a furniture ministry for many years. The donations our community gives us we take and put back into families’ homes. We have them earn that furniture (by volunteering),” Shagla said.
“A lot of times furniture is in disrepair. Now it goes through the RISE workshop and gets new life,” he said.
The idea for RISE Furnishing and Décor was inspired partly by women in Shagla’s family who enjoy decorating.
“It’s this idea of volunteering, and what can you do?” Shagla said. “I thought it would be cool if we had a venue where these families could come and volunteer and have dignity and enjoy it.”
RISE adult volunteers can repair, refinish, paint and remake furnishings the community donates to Love INC. Volunteers from multiple local churches, along with furniture ministry volunteers who are putting in sweat equity hours, produce the shop’s pieces. Some items, such as a dining room table currently in the boutique, are built by volunteers. Proceeds from the RISE Furnishings and Décor boutique will be used to keep the furniture ministry going for families in need, Shagla said.
RISE Furnishings and Décor will be a limited boutique, open only on Saturday, stocked with unique items.
“We’ve got key volunteers that (décor and furniture restoration) is their passion. Some have the vision for the art side of it. Others are good with decorating and staging,” Shagla said.
Shagla hopes to hire someone to oversee the boutique and he is looking for more volunteers who enjoy decorating and staging. The boutique is in need of accessories to complement the furnishings. Volunteers have made some, such as Christmas wreaths that adorn a set of wooden chairs.
“It’s not a bargain store. It’s not meant to be. These are one-of-a-kind creations. There’s an art component. You won’t ever find another piece like it,” Shagla said. “It’s high-end, really good quality.”
Every piece of furniture is “a story piece,” Shagla said. “We try and document that so customers can understand how many lives and hands have been involved in each piece.”
Love INC’s Thrive Adventure store is similar to RISE in that it provides an environment for youths to repair bikes and other outdoor gear and to learn employment skills. Shagla describes the store as “everything you can think of to do with the outdoors.”
Shagla emphasized donations of items for RISE and Thrive stores, and the proceeds they generate, stay in Rapid City to support Love INC programs and locals in need. For more information, follow facebook.com/risefurnishinganddecor/ and facebook.com/Thrive.LoveINC/.
