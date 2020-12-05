Boutique gives new life to home decor

Rapid City’s newest boutique has a mission to transform furniture, homes and people’s lives.

RISE Furnishing and Décor is a Love INC business and ministry. Located at Love INC’s facility at 414 E. Omaha St., RISE Furnishing and Décor renovates gently used furniture into distinctive upscale pieces.

RISE Furnishing and Décor will celebrate its grand opening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Love INC’s Thrive Adventure retail store also will have its grand opening Saturday.

“RISE stands for the idea of moving up. We look at things that maybe have been forgotten or are discardable, and we want to look at that as something that has new life, new hope. It can be furniture and it can be people. It can be the way we look at things and do things. It’s elevating into something new and better,” said Caine Shagla, Clearinghouse Ministries director for Love INC.

The Clearinghouse responds to more than 1,000 requests a year from people who turn to Love INC for a variety of assistance, including bedding, furniture and housewares.

“We’ve done a furniture ministry for many years. The donations our community gives us we take and put back into families’ homes. We have them earn that furniture (by volunteering),” Shagla said.