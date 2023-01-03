Bowl painters needed now for Empty Bowls fundraiser

The Helpline Center announced some volunteer needs in the Black Hills.

Empty Bowls volunteers, Volunteers of America

Volunteers of America, Northern Rockies needs volunteers to support its annual Empty Bowl event by painting bowls, serving soup, assisting with duties during the week of Empty Bowl and assisting with set up and tear down on the day of the event. Empty Bowl takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 23 at Central States Fairground. It’s a fundraiser to support Volunteers of America services in western South Dakota. To paint a bowl that will be donated to the Empty Bowl event, go to Pottery to Paint in Rapid City; 600 bowls are needed. Cost is $20 (includes a bowl, your studio fee and a $10 discount on your Empty Bowl Family Ticket). Pottery to Paint will donate $2 per each bowl donated. To sign up to volunteer, go to https://www.voanr.org/volunteer. For more information, call Kelly Folsom, 605-341-8336.

Volunteer mentors for people on federal probation, U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services in South Dakota

The U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services in South Dakota, in an effort to reduce recidivism and increase pro-social connections in the lives of people that are under supervision, U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services in South Dakota is looking for volunteer mentors to contribute to a safer, more just community in the Black Hills. Volunteers are needed to can commit to meeting with people under supervision for a minimum of 3 to 5 hours a month. These meetings can encompass a range of activities such as fishing, hiking, helping people apply for employment or search for housing. Each volunteer will work with the person under supervision and their probation officer in a collaborative way to increase the person’s ability to remain lawfully self-managed. U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services are required to perform a background check on volunteers at no cost to those interested in volunteering. U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services can work with potential volunteers who have previously been on federal or state probation or parole to see if they qualify to be mentors. For more information, contact Kaitlyn Ryan, 605-399-5920.

Housekeeping, cleaning and dog walking, Humane Society of the Black Hills

Volunteers at the Humane Society of the Black Hills are vital to the success of the humane society and contribute thousands of hours each year to help ensure the animals are socialized, happy and healthy while they wait to be adopted. Volunteers are needed to complete various cleaning jobs including cleaning kennels, water and food bowls, folding laundry, and making up cat boxes. If you are ordered by the court system to volunteer, you can help us the humane society with housekeeping needs. Volunteers also are needed to exercise and socialize dogs at the shelter. Dog walkers can walk, play with or groom the dogs. For more information about volunteering, contact Jerry Steinley, 605-394-4170.