Bowlers, sponsors sought for Coats for Kids fundraiser on Jan. 8

Kids and teens at Black Hills Children’s Home were assured a warmer winter after the Knights of Columbus Council 8025 in Rapid City delivered more than 220 new winter coats on Wednesday.

The coat donations are made possible by the Knights’ annual January fundraiser, the Coats for Kids bowling tournament. The 2021 event raised $5,000 – the highest amount raised yet, said John Schlim, chairperson for the Coats for Kids tournament.

The money paid for 19 cases of new coats, which are purchased through the national Knights of Columbus organization. Coats for Kids provides the only new winter coats some youths have ever had, Schlim said.

Now, Knights of Columbus Council 8025 is looking for bowlers and sponsors for the ninth annual Coats for Kids tournament that will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Meadowood Lanes in Rapid City.

“You don’t have to be good bowler. We’re just there to have fun and support the Children’s Home,” Schlim said. “2021 was our best year ever, and we’re trying to do that again.”

Bowlers can participate for $20 per person or $80 for a four-person team for the three-game tournament. Bowlers can register at 1 p.m. the day of the tournament, or they can pre-register by emailing jschlim1@gmail.com or calling 605-393-2081.

Masks are not required. The only COVID-19 guidelines are for people to do what they’re comfortable with, Schlim said.

“If you’re comfortable coming out and joining us, we’re happy to see you,” he said.

To be a tournament sponsor, the cost is $75. Sponsorships provide most of the proceeds from the event. Donations of 30 or more door prizes and 15 or more items for the silent auction during the tournament also are needed, Schlim said. To sponsor Coats for Kids or donate door prize or silent auction items, contact Schlim at jschlim1@gmail.com or 605-393-2081.

The silent auction typically includes bigger-ticket items. Strider Bikes has already agreed to donate a bike for the 2022 silent auction, Schlim said. Coats for Kids is looking for a variety of smaller items for door prizes, such as toys, sweatshirts, games, stocking caps, products from local businesses, and gift certificates.

Knights of Columbus Council 8025 is based out of St. Therese, the Little Flower Catholic Church. Anyone who wants to contribute to Coats for Kids can send checks payable to Knights of Columbus, with a note that the donation is for Coats for Kids, to St. Therese Church, 532 Adams St., Rapid City, SD 57701.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0