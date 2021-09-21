Box Elder chamber president nominated for Spirit of Dakota Award

Larson is dedicated to strengthening bonds between people and organizations and to improving the quality of life in her community. Larson’s contributions to Box Elder and the Douglas School District have spanned more than four decades.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She was librarian with the Douglas School District for 43 years. As an elementary school librarian, Larson introduced thousands of students to the library and helped them come to love books. She also took a leadership role in planning many staff events. She was responsible for providing activities for the entire elementary school and was looked to for leadership and training in technology.

After retiring from Douglas School District, Larson became involved in the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce and soon was serving on the board of directors.

In her two years as chamber president, Larson has been credited with transforming the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce into a relevant organization. Chamber membership has grown from 16 to 63. Attendance at monthly chamber mixers has increased five-fold.