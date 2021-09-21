Box Elder chamber president nominated for Spirit of Dakota Award

Sandra Larson, president of the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce, is one of 10 women statewide who has been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Dakota Award.
Larson and the other nominees will be honored, and a winner will be announced, at the Spirit of Dakota’s 35th anniversary celebration and award banquet on Oct. 2 at the Huron Event Center.
The Spirit of Dakota Award is considered South Dakota’s premier women’s award. It's given to a woman who demonstrates leadership, vision, courage and strength of character and, by her example, inspires others to make a difference in their community and state.
Larson is the only nominee this year from the Black Hills. The other award nominees are: Angela Ehlers, Presho; Caryn Hojer, DeSmet; Robyn S. Freedom Flickinger, DeSmet; Coleen Liebsch, Arlington; Gov. Kristi Noem, Pierre; Roberta Hindberg, Tea; Jody Moritz, Faulkton; Marileen Tilberg, Onida; and Linda Witt, Bristol. The winner will be chosen by a statewide commission.
“I appreciate all the comments from the people who nominated me, and I feel honored to be included with all of the nominees who represent the Spirit of Dakota," Larson said.
Larson was nominated for the award by her husband, Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson, and Dennis Wagner of the Box Elder Area Chamber of Commerce, and retired Army Major Robert B. Perceval.
Larson is dedicated to strengthening bonds between people and organizations and to improving the quality of life in her community. Larson’s contributions to Box Elder and the Douglas School District have spanned more than four decades.
She was librarian with the Douglas School District for 43 years. As an elementary school librarian, Larson introduced thousands of students to the library and helped them come to love books. She also took a leadership role in planning many staff events. She was responsible for providing activities for the entire elementary school and was looked to for leadership and training in technology.
After retiring from Douglas School District, Larson became involved in the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce and soon was serving on the board of directors.
In her two years as chamber president, Larson has been credited with transforming the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce into a relevant organization. Chamber membership has grown from 16 to 63. Attendance at monthly chamber mixers has increased five-fold.
Larson helped establish a partnership between the city of Box Elder and the chamber of commerce, which led to hiring a marketing and events coordinator. Larson was integral in creating the first-ever “Salute to Ellsworth,” an afternoon of activities for the Ellsworth and Box Elder community. The event attracted 500 people in its first year, and attendance doubled in the second year.
“Her efforts have ignited membership and civic involvement from local businesses and elements from Ellsworth Air Force Base,” Perceval said.
Larson’s leadership has helped to implement events that enrich the Box Elder/Ellsworth community, such as Family Food Truck Nights and summer Family Movie Nights. As one of the founding members of the Box Elder Pioneers, she works to preserve the history of the Box Elder area.
She is a longtime member of the Lions Club and a charter member of the American Legion Post 315 Auxiliary.
Larson also is involved with many fundraising activities that bring together multiple civic organizations. Most of these fundraising activities go to support Douglas School students by providing bicycles for elementary students, sending high schoolers to Girls’ State, providing Veterans Day programs, and sponsoring the Christmas Gift Shop at Fort Meade.
Larson and her husband, Larry, have two children, Sarah Larson Brooks and Christopher Larson.