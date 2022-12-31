Box Elder chips away at growth as base expansion looms closer

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part three in a series on housing in Rapid City and the surrounding area.

Ever since the announcement of the incoming B-21 mission to Ellsworth Air Force Base, housing has been a hot topic in Box Elder.

However, a population increase that’s been creeping in since 2016 has given the city infrastructure and quality of life considerations long before any development went vertical.

While the B-21 mission has promised an influx of thousands in the coming years, Box Elder has already grown approximately 10% from 2016-2021. The B-21 is expected to increase that number to 15%.

As the city grows, so must its infrastructure. According to Box Elder Public Works Director Doug Curry, the city’s municipal infrastructure is adequate for the population target it was installed for, but as the city grows, so must water, sewer and roadways, like Highway 14/16.

Curry said, the road as it is currently constructed will not be sufficient to handle the additional traffic for the Ellsworth expansion. Additionally, he said the Highway 14/16 wastewater line is undersized for the additional projected growth.

“This project is the hinge that will allow and drive other areas of the city to develop,” Curry said.

A Box Elder city map splashed with geometric color-coding highlights over 30 city infrastructure projects scheduled to move forward or that are currently underway, from water and sewer to road and housing developments.

Among the projects are a drinking water project — which will address water main replacement and upgrading, new well equipment and water tank improvements — and a wastewater project to include the Cheyenne Boulevard sewer interceptor and South Box Elder Sewer Trunk Main improvements.

The city learned in October that both projects were approved for loans through the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources, totaling over $12 million.

The completion of the Cheyenne Boulevard connector between Box Elder and Rapid City will propel additional development, Curry said, and the 151st Street sewer main extension will “entice new housing in the northeast quadrant of the city” because public sewer and water service make houses significantly more marketable to the buyer.

The city has utilized statistical analytics to arrive at population estimates, Curry said, and has anticipated the housing development progression throughout the city to plan for infrastructure. The projects, he said, will upgrade and expand the water and sewer systems to maintain adequate health and safety for the expanding population.

In addition to clean drinking water and a properly operating sewer system, Curry listed basic quality-of-life considerations such as police and fire protection, adequate schools, and local opportunities to work, play and shop.

Box Elder’s 110-acre Liberty Plaza project is currently underway, which, when completed, will include hundreds of units of workforce housing, retail and office space and establish a downtown for the city. The plaza will also include the 50,000-square-foot Liberty Center — a $12.5 million physical training facility that will serve both the base and the community.

The city is also planning a children’s museum and working to attract restaurants and businesses, including the announcement in August of the Hairy Cow Brewing Company coming to Box Elder.

A walkable downtown business district, health care, pharmacies, shopping and entertainment are all standard requirements to encourage vibrant development, said Box Elder Planning and Zoning Director Lauralee Patton.

As of November, more than 900 building permits had been issued over the past five years in Box Elder — 157 were issued in 2022 alone.

When new developments are installed, local development infrastructure is installed prior to building permit issuance, Patton said. The development creates infrastructure that the city adopts after acceptance.

“This allows for sustainable growth,” she said.

In order to keep up with the growth, Patton said the city regularly adopts comprehensive studies of water, roads, wastewater and associated infrastructure to anticipate growth needs.

The city also has infrastructure design standards that all builders and developers must meet. As infrastructure is built, it is inspected and tested prior to city acceptance. The city also requires developers to calculate and mitigate their storm water runoff and environmental impacts.

As far as design standards, Patton said the city is “working well,” and adjustments are not needed to accommodate the growth. What is needed, she said, are more motivated builders and developers.

Daene Boomsma of Boom Construction is currently working on four housing subdivisions in Box Elder. Boomsma said he feels developers are doing everything they can.

A recent housing study conducted for the city revealed an “immediate” need for housing, estimating a demand for 500-600 market-rate rental housing units and over 100 rental assistance units — before any projected growth.

“I don't know that anybody's going to keep up with that,” Boomsma told the Journal in October, referencing a housing projection from Elevate Rapid City estimating 10,000 additional rental units and single-family homes needed by 2030. “I do feel like as builders, developers — I feel like we're doing everything we can do.”

Keeping up requires smart growth, he said.

“If we met the demand in two years, I don't think that's smart," he said. "I think that we're gonna end up with products and subdivisions that aren't lasting. We're going to set a pace that we feel is smart, that is meeting the demand. But we're not trying to light the world on fire.”

Boomsma said the city of Box Elder has the best interests of the city in mind, and won't do anything that's "not good" for the long term. "They've been able to adapt and adjust.”

As the city adapts, another consideration they face is the impact population growth has on local law enforcement.

According to Box Elder Asst. Police Chief Chris Misselt, so far, the growth has brought what they expected.

A proportionate increase of calls for service, cases and arrests has followed the growth the city has already seen, he said. Misselt said the department places an emphasis on leadership development, ensuring span of control for supervisors remains consistent, and emphasis on succession planning and employee development.

“An increase in service demand/workload is more easily managed when proportions are correct and span of control is maintained,” he said. He said the police department has also been an integral part of larger city strategic planning, “as smart urban planning will improve law enforcement response capabilities, resource management, and mitigate issues.”

The Box Elder Police staff has grown from 11 officers in 2010, including all ranks and assignments, to 24 in 2022 — including one chief, three sergeants, two investigators and one community service officer.

The community service officer is a new position in the past few years, modeled after the Rapid City Police Department program, Misselt said, just one example of the Box Elder Police Department’s evolution as the city continues to grow.

Misselt said additional personnel growth is anticipated “proportionate to city development,” with three additional officers currently in the hiring process. Misselt also noted that training a new officer to get them up and running independently with a reliable proficiency takes anywhere from 12-18 months.

“Getting ahead of that training curve has been a priority,” he said.

Getting ahead of the curve has been a mantra for Box Elder, as it tries to prepare for guaranteed growth with infrastructure, entertainment and housing, while also maintaining the city and its current growth. For the most part, city leaders seem confident they can.