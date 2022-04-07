Box Elder cowboy Jack Rodenbaugh signs with Dickinson State

Jack Rodenbaugh’s college search took him all over the place, including the southern United States, where he drew interest from schools like Odessa College in Texas.

But through the process of finding the right rodeo program for him, the New Underwood High School senior realized the South wasn’t the best fit, and he decided to stay north and commit to Dickinson State.

On Thursday, he signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his bull riding career at the North Dakota school.

“It feels good to move on to the next chapter of my life, and just be able to ride bulls,” he said. “The South is a really tough region, and I think that I needed to keep that in mind. Being from up north and going down south, I think it’s kind of political, so I like staying up north.”

Rodenbaugh, who hails from Box Elder, won the 2018 Junior Boy World Championship and the 2019 high school state championship. This past February, he finished runner-up in the high school state championship.

He’s slated to join one of just seven colleges in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or NAIA, that support rodeo, and he said he likes how the Blue Hawks program takes its team seriously, adding that it helps with travel expenses, especially for events that can be up to 12 hours away.

“I settled on Dickinson State because of the rodeo program, it’s really good, and how they treat their rodeo like a D-I sport and not a club sport, like everyone else,” he said. “They don’t expect those kids to pay all the money out of pocket to travel to that rodeo, so they help out quite a bit with paying to go.”

Rodenbaugh will take part exclusively in bull riding, while studying elementary education. He’ll be joining a squad that currently carries five West River athletes, including Teigen Robertson (Caputa) — who’s also a New Underwood High School graduate — Kaden Clark (Summerset), Sage Gabriel (Quinn), Kailyn Groves (Faith), and Tayla Ward (Whitehorse).

He hopes to make it to the college nationals, circuit finals and advance to professional rodeo, while also taking advantage of his degree.

“I just knew that it was a good school and a lot of kids are professional and working toward their careers up there,” he said. “It’s more about the education, not just rodeo.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

