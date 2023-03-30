A Box Elder man accused of strangling a pregnant woman Monday made his initial appearance in Pennington County Court Thursday morning.

Dillon Buxcel, 38, is charged in a criminal complaint with domestic abuse — aggravated assault. According to the state, Buxcel strangled a pregnant woman to the point she couldn't breath Monday.

When Box Elder Police arrived, they saw redness around the woman's neck, according to Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Alexandra Weiss.

Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison set Buxcel's bond at $5,000 cash only, saying she had "significant victim concerns." If Buxcel is able to post bond, the court will require him to wear an ankle monitor, stay within 25 miles of the Pennington County Jail and have no contact with the alleged victim.

Buxcel acknowledged he understood the charges against him and the potential penalties. If convicted of aggravated assault — a class 3 felony — Buxcel could face up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 14. At a preliminary hearing, the state must present evidence before a judge to prove that there is enough information to formally charge a defendant.

Preliminary hearings are cancelled in the event the case goes before a grand jury, which also determines if there is enough evidence to indict and charge a defendant.