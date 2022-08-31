 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box Elder man arrested, charged with murder

A Box Elder man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a woman Wednesday.

The woman was found dead in a Box Elder home. Police were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park at 240 North Ellsworth Road to investigate. They found the dead woman and a male suspect who attempted to flee the scene.

Following this evening’s investigation, authorities have arrested Jamie Hayes Prince, 43, of Box Elder for the crime of First Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Pennington County Jail without bond pending his initial appearance. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

