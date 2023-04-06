A 37-year-old Box Elder man pleaded not guilty when he appeared in Pennington County Court on Wednesday on accusations he stole several items in January, including guns and a wedding ring.

Michael Eley appeared before Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky for his arraignment. After a preliminary hearing, Eley was charged with second-degree burglary and grand theft.

According to state law, grand theft is taking property amounting to a value from $4,000 to $100,000. Second-degree burglary is entering an occupied structure with the intent to commit a crime. In this case, the state alleges grand theft is the crime Eley intended to commit.

The charging document alleges Eley took tools, a wireless speaker, ratchet straps, guns, pistols and a wedding ring from three victims.

Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Olivia Siglin said a total of 20 guns were taken. Five had been booked into evidence as of Wednesday afternoon. Siglin said law enforcement found two of those at Eley's home.

Evan Hoel, Eley's defense attorney, asked the court to consider lowering his client's bond, which sat at $5,000 cash only.

Hoel noted that Eley has a "safe, stable and sober" place to stay in Box Elder and has an insurance check waiting for him on the outside from when his house burned down. He also stated Eley has a job in the fencing industry.

Gusinsky opted to keep the $5,000 cash only bond, calling it "appropriate."

Eley is scheduled to appear in court again for a status hearing at 9 a.m. on May 2.

He has one other pending file in Pennington County for a misdemeanor petty theft charge from November 2022.