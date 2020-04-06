Box Elder sailor serves in support of COVID-19 response
Box Elder sailor serves in support of COVID-19 response

Lt. Cmdr. Richard Maiatico

Lt. Cmdr. Richard Maiatico, from Box Elder, S.D., a perioperative nurse (left), and Lt. Cmdr. Amanda Kuczka, from Kansas City, Mo., examine a high-efficiency particulate air filter before a surgery in one of 12 operating rooms aboard hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) April 2.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg

Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals.

This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. 

