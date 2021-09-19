Box Elder structure fire affects two families

The Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 200 Block of Wilder Ct. just before noon on Sunday.

Firefighters found a free burning fire in the single-story home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters, hampered by 85-plus degree temperatures, and 22% relative humidity were able and to contain the fire to the structure of origin preventing the flames from destroying adjacent residential structures.

Two Families have been displaced by the fire.

No injuries to people or domestic animals were reported.

The Black Hills Fire Chaplains Association and the American Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota is assisting the occupants.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0