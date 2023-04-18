A 25-year-old Box Elder woman was arraigned Friday for allegedly abusing a child and having a house where drugs were used or sold during a six-year period.

A grand jury indicted Cheyenne Cunningham on March 1. She was arrested on March 27 and appeared before Circuit Court Judge Jeff Connolly on Friday in Pennington County Court for her arraignment.

She pleaded not guilty to child abuse, keeping a place for use or sale of controlled drugs or substances, and a misdemeanor charge for contributing to the abuse, neglect, or delinquency of a minor.

The indictment alleges the crimes took place from January 2016 to April 2022, from when the child was about two-years-old to when they were eight-years-old.

If convicted, Cunningham could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 for the child abuse charge, up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the drug charge, and up to one year in the county jail and a $2,000 fine for the misdemeanor.

Cunningham has a previous conviction for grand theft in Meade County in 2017. That same year, she was convicted in Pennington County for unauthorized ingestion of methamphetamine.

Cunningham is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. on May 9 for a status hearing.