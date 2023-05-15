A 25-year-old Box Elder woman pleaded not guilty Friday to charges alleging she either injured or tried to injure a man with a vehicle in February.

A Pennington County grand jury charged Mena Brink April 26 with aggravated assault, reckless driving, and obstruction. The assault happened at about 6 a.m. Feb. 18, according to court documents. Law enforcement arrested Brink several months later after she was indicted.

Aggravated assault is a class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. The three remaining counts are class 1 misdemeanors with a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

Circuit Court Judge Joshua Hendrickson asked Brink if she understood her rights, the charges she faces and the potential penalties. Brink said she did before entering not guilty pleas on all counts.

At her initial appearance April 8, Brink's bail was set at $2,000, which she posted the following day. As a condition of Brink's bond, the court issued a no contact order prohibiting her from having any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim.

Brink is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing at 3:15 p.m. June 5.