The Box Elder Streets Division is getting some financial help from the U.S. Department of Transportation in the form of $48,000 from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program.

Box Elder is one of the fastest-growing communities in South Dakota, with 36 miles of roadway throughout. The grant funding will go towards an in-depth analysis of the existing roadway network.

There are other infrastructure projects in the works, with planned widening of Highway 14/16 and sewer improvements on the Radar Hill corridor. Public Information Officer Matt Connor said both of those thoroughfares are notoriously the worst areas for traffic safety in the Box Elder area.

The city is growing, with the B-21 Raider mission expected to arrive at Ellsworth Air Force Base mid-decade, bringing several thousand new airmen and their families to the area.

Regardless, the Black Hills as a whole are growing, with Rapid City noted by the U.S. Census Bureau as the fastest-growing metro area in the Midwest and in the top 8% nationwide.

"If we look at a 10% growth rate in Box Elder, you can imagine in 10 years our population is going to double, so this analysis is going to be vital looking forward — not just for today," Connor said. "As the full ramp-up of all the military personnel for the B-21 come to the city, we want to make sure that our roadways and our side streets and our ingress and egress in and out of the city can handle the peak usage times."

As the city conducts the analysis, staff will work to identify and prioritize needs, including through a series of opportunities for public comment. Connor said city staff want locals to share areas that might not be on the radar, while also giving city officials the opportunity to talk about where and what they're looking to fix.

"It looks like it's just a traffic roadway safety study for the city — which is going to be a blessing with our transformation and our expansion — but further funding opportunities from the U.S. Department of Transportation are going to be available as a result of these studies," he said. "Hopefully we're going to make a very good case for continued design funding and construction funding to actually get these roadway improvements completed in a timely fashion."

A media release from the city of Box Elder indicates the total project cost is estimated at $60,330, about $12,000 more than the grant from the DOT. Connor explained that the city has some savings in the general fund, including savings on several road projects that went out for bid this year to help cover the gap.

The SS4A Program was funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local and tribal projects.

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) preliminary report indicated 42,915 people died in traffic crashes in 2021 alone, up 10.5% over 2020. It marks the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the largest annual percentage increase in the history of the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

"Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "We face a national emergency on our roadways and it demands urgent action. We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives."

According to that preliminary report, fatalities on rural interstate roads and urban arterial roads both jumped 15%, while deaths on local collector roads rose 20%. Motorcycle fatalities increased 9%, pedestrian fatalities 13%, and cyclist deaths by 5%. An NHTSA report released in 2023 shows a $340 billion cost to society due to traffic crashes in 2019.

The next $1.1 billion funding opportunity is expected to be released in April.

At the same time, the Federal Highways Administration awarded $21 million to 70 tribal governments to improve road safety, including 16 tribes that have not participated in the program before and will be developing their very first transportation safety plans.

That funding comes from the Tribal Transportation Safety Fund, which saw in influx of capital from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at $3 billion for Fiscal Years 2022 through 2026.

“This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will not only improve safety on Tribal roads for drivers, but it will improve safety and accessibility for other users such as road work crews, pedestrians and bicyclists,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “We’re pleased to help Tribes implement these projects that will help save lives in Tribal communities.”

In South Dakota, the following tribes received funding:

— Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe: $1,287,876.27 for the Cheyenne River-Ziebach County Route 55 Realignment Safety Project

— Crow Creek Sioux Tribe: $7,500 to update an existing transportation safety plan; $62,609 for the design of improvements to address roadway departures on BIA Routes 2, 4 and 23; $458,618.63 for the construction of improvements to address roadway departure on BIA Route 23

— Lower Brule Sioux Tribe: $7,500 to update an existing transportation safety plan

— Oglala Sioux Tribe: $50,000 for road safety audits of high-risk BIA routes; $1,166,800 for phase one of the BIA 4 road and guardrail improvement project

— Rosebud Sioux Tribe: $45,000 for speed radar trailers; $697,963 for phase one of the Antelope and White Horse communities pedestrian connectivity project; $54,581 for the design phase of the Turtle Creek pathway

— Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate: $104,383.77 for preliminary engineering on the BIA 5 shoulder widening project

— Yankton Sioux Tribe: $508,376.45 for the Wagner pathway project; $45,000 for a speed radar trailer