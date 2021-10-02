Bozeman runs past Sabres

After fighting back to defeat Bozeman in overtime on Friday, the Badlands Sabres junior hockey team had the opportunity to earn another comeback victory over the Icedogs Saturday at Haynes Pavilion in Bozeman, Mont.
Unfortunately, Badlands wasn’t able to close the gap Saturday as Bozeman pulled away in the second period and held off the Sabres the rest of the way for a 6-3 win.
In the first period, the Sabres scored early and often as Zach Vockler found the back of the net on an assist from Utin Lightning three minutes and 46 seconds into the contest.
After Ian Bowman of Bozeman tied it a little over a minute later, Keagon Holloway of Badlands gave his team the lead again on assists from Rhodes Buffalo and Remington Buffalo in the eighth minute.
Cole Busher made it 2-2 at the 9:31 mark, but the Sabres weren’t done scoring in the opening period as Brady Ridnour closed it out with a goal, assisted by Holloway in the 19th minute.
Bozeman took over in the second period, scoring three goals within a five-minute span.
Bowman scored the first two in the ninth and 12th minutes, before Nick Stevens gave the Icedogs a 5-3 lead with another goal in the 14th minute.
The third period was scoreless until Bozeman extended its lead on a Michael Schwartz goal in the 19th minute.
The Icedogs finished the game with 45 total shots, while the Sabres had 36 attempts at the net.
Badlands (3-3) will return home and play a doubleheader with the Butte Cobras starting on Friday.
Friday’s Game
In Friday night’s matchup with the Icedogs, the Sabres had to battle from behind and eventually did as they earned a 3-2 victory over Bozeman.
The Icedogs took a 2-0 advantage by the a little under eight minute into the second half on goals from Shane Domanick and Bowman.
Badlands cut the deficit to one on a goal from Mason Martin (assisted by Seth Stock and Kael Delzer) in the 14th minute.
A minute into the third period the Sabres tied the game on a Ridnour goal, but neither team was able to score from there as regulation ended with a 2-2 tie.
Delzer scored the game winner on assists from Derick Brown and Carter Johnson three minutes into overtime.