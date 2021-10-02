Bozeman runs past Sabres

After fighting back to defeat Bozeman in overtime on Friday, the Badlands Sabres junior hockey team had the opportunity to earn another comeback victory over the Icedogs Saturday at Haynes Pavilion in Bozeman, Mont.

Unfortunately, Badlands wasn’t able to close the gap Saturday as Bozeman pulled away in the second period and held off the Sabres the rest of the way for a 6-3 win.

In the first period, the Sabres scored early and often as Zach Vockler found the back of the net on an assist from Utin Lightning three minutes and 46 seconds into the contest.

After Ian Bowman of Bozeman tied it a little over a minute later, Keagon Holloway of Badlands gave his team the lead again on assists from Rhodes Buffalo and Remington Buffalo in the eighth minute.

Cole Busher made it 2-2 at the 9:31 mark, but the Sabres weren’t done scoring in the opening period as Brady Ridnour closed it out with a goal, assisted by Holloway in the 19th minute.

Bozeman took over in the second period, scoring three goals within a five-minute span.

Bowman scored the first two in the ninth and 12th minutes, before Nick Stevens gave the Icedogs a 5-3 lead with another goal in the 14th minute.