Despite the biting cold outside, dozens gathered at The Monument Fine Arts Theater Thursday to hear Brad Estes announce his intention to run for mayor of Rapid City, a speech he started with a delightful quip — "It takes a guy from Wall to bring everybody out in this bad weather, huh?"

Estes served on the Wall City Council from 1987 to 1991 and 10 years on the Central State Fair Board of Directors, three of those years as president. Central States Fair General Manager Ron Jeffries emceed the event, introducing Estes as "the most qualified person to breed and build consensus and a vision around the city."

Estes also served two terms on the Rapid City Council representing Ward 5, two of those years as president. He joined Keller Williams Rapid City Commercial in early 2018 as a broker associate.

He credits his father with teaching him how to identify an opportunity and do great work. He said his father ran his own company serving ranchers, owned and operated one of the largest homebuilding centers in South Dakota, and owned a general construction company that did work in numerous states.

Being around that business led Estes into multiple residential and commercial construction projects, hotels, and restaurants.

"I grew up in Wall during a time and in a place where the promise of free ice water and a nickel cup of coffee fueled one of the hottest economies in South Dakota," Estes said.

He said his past experience in municipal government combined with background in the private sector sets him apart from other candidates. Estes said his work in construction — with guaranteeing tax increment finance (TIF) districts and having building permits rejected — means he understands those city-developer relationships.

"I just think that having a construction background, having a background of having employees... just being in the building industry... I've been involved in economic development at a pretty sizable scale," Estes said. "I bring real-life, first-hand experience."

Estes said a run for mayor has been on his agenda for a while, but he needed to wrap up other projects first.

He said his focus include public safety, economic development and workforce housing. Estes said he believes that Rapid City is "hungry for a mayor that comes from the private sector," someone who "knows what it's like to take personal risks" to provide for economic development.

"No community will ever reach full potential if its citizens do not feel safe," Estes said. "The need for public safety ranks common among the voters. I look forward to working with law enforcement and the many fantastic community organizations that are working together to find solutions."

Estes praised his friends, family and colleagues for turning out despite the weather, calling himself blessed to have that level of support. He said he couldn't have done it without his wife, Deb, who was seated in the front row.

"These people are just like me though," he said. "They go out and work hard every day, and they just — we all just want a better Rapid City."

Steve Allender was elected mayor in 2015 and made the announcement last August that he wouldn’t seek re-election.

Rapid City's municipal election will take place June 6.