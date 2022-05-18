Brady Devries signs with Sabres after famous emergency goalie win over Rush

The Badlands Sabres might be the only junior hockey team that can say it has a former professional player on its squad.

Even if that pro only played one game.

Brady Devries became famous among the hockey community after being thrown into an ECHL game late last year when the Utah Grizzlies were out of goaltenders ahead of their meeting with the Rapid City Rush at The Monument Ice Area.

The 19-year-old, who filled the role of the Grizzlies’ emergency backup goalie simply because he was home from college for Christmas break, not only stood strong between the pipes, but won the game as Utah clipped the Rush 4-3 in overtime.

Devries was playing on Grand Canyon University’s club team at the time, not pursuing a career in the sport after a successful high school tenure with the Rushmore Thunder, but he decided to get back into it and give it a shot. He contacted Danny Battochio, a Sabres co-owner and hall of fame Rush goaltender, who contacted head coach Brendon Hodge, Devries’s former coach with the Thunder, who wanted him on his team.

“Coaching Brady and seeing the way he plays at the net, the way he competes every single day, it was a no-brainer,” Hodge said. “As soon as I knew there was some interest, we had a talk with him just to see where his mind was at.”

Devries signed with Badlands and was among six former Rushmore players who will join the squad next season. They were announced at a ceremony Wednesday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

“I just wanted to play more competitive hockey,” he said. “And give it one last chance before I finally stop trying to play past college.”

The Grizzlies-Rush game had some effect on his decision to return to sanctioned hockey, Devries said, but the possibility of coming back was always on table.

Hodge said the game has certainly affected his belief in himself.

“Coming off of that win in pro hockey as a college goalie has got to give you a lot of confidence and a lot of positivity in your life,” said Hodge, a former Rush center. “So we’re very excited to see what he’s capable of doing.”

Devries, who compiled a 14-2-0 record, 1.50 goals-against average and .926 save percentage as a senior with the Thunder, will be reuniting with former teammate Seth Stock, who turned a successful high school career into a successful junior hockey career. The two were in the same graduating class.

“We were pretty tight in school, and it’s amazing to see that he played at GCU and is coming back here now,” Stock said. “I think he’s going to bring a lot of skill and a lot of talent and a lot of character to our team.”

Not only is Devries returning to sanctioned hockey, but he’s moving up competition levels as well. He’s been preparing for a faster pace by conditioning and putting in hours at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. He’s joining a team that allowed the ninth most goals in the league.

“I’m just going to be going to practice and trying to grind it out every day with the team,” he said. “We’re working heavy on defense this year, so with that in mind we’re going to do well.”

Hodge said he’ll be a contender for the starting role.

“He’s going to get right back on it. He’s in shape, he’s young, so he’ll be able to bounce back,” he said. “Coming off the win against the Rush, he’s feeling pretty confident and pretty positive. He’s going to be competing for that No. 1 job.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.