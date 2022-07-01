Brady Ridnour re-signs with Sabres

Forward Brady Ridnour has re-signed with the Badlands Sabres ahead of the 2022-23 season, the team announced Friday.

“We are very excited to have Brady back with us” Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. “He checks all the boxes you need for a good hockey player. He’s got good size, really good shot, likes the physical side of the game and also will block shots in the d-zone."

Ridnour, a 19-year-old Council Bluffs, Iowa native, scored 11 goals and added 12 assists last season as part of Badlands' inaugural team. He posted a plus/minus rating of minus-14 in 39 games played.

"Brady was a big part of our team’s success last season and we look forward to helping him take that next step in his career," Hodge said.

