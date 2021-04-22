Brakke, Cole earn All-RMAC honors for Mines

South Dakota Mines junior soccer player Brenton Brakke was named to the All Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Second Team, while sophomore Garrett Cole earned RMAC Honorable Mention honors.
During the 2020-21 abbreviated season, Brakke, a junior defender, logged 546 minutes — the most on the team — while helping the Hardrocker defense. He also recorded two shots this year and had one on goal.
"We are very happy that Brenton was recognized by the RMAC this year and that they honored him with a spot on the RMAC Second Team, said Hardrocker head coach Ryan Thompson. "Brenton has put in a ton of work this season and played all but five minutes on the year. He is a captain, a mentor to the group and the staple of our back line. He always shows up ready to play and work for the team and deserves this recognition."
Cole, a midfielder and Rapid City Central graduate, logged 427 minutes of playing time in his first year with the 'Rockers. He finished with two points on the year, scoring one goal, had seven shots on goal and nine total in the five games played.
"A Rapid City native, Garrett was a late addition to the program, but has been an honor to work with," Thompson said. "Being awarded with an RMAC Honorable Mention is a great start for the sophomore. Garrett left it all out on the field this year, recording the most minutes from the forward position and scoring a goal. His work ethic is second to none and we look forward to seeing what he does in the future."
The RMAC Player of the Year was CSU Pueblo's Vinzent Zingel. The sophomore is third in goals on the season with five and second in assists with five. Last year he played in all of the Pack's matches as a freshman, and now carries himself as the best point scorer on the Thunderwolves' roster.
There was a three-way tie for Defensive Player of the Year between Colorado Mesa's Ethan Anderson, CSU Pueblo's Nick Burgess and Colorado Christian's Max Collingwood.
Anderson leads the RMAC in assists per game with .833 and also has the fourth most points in the RMAC. Burgess leads the Pack defense that helps own the second-best point margin in the RMAC and Max Collingwood was the goalkeeper that led the Cougars to their first winning season in program history.
Brendan Brown of Colorado Mesa has been named the Goalkeeper of the Year a season removed from winning the same award back in 2019. The Cambridge native leads the RMAC in goals against average (.157), save percentage (.929) and shutouts (six). Against the nation's best, Brown has the fourth most shutouts in the country.
From UC-Colorado Springs, Alex Andersson is the Freshman of the Year after an inaugural college season in which he leads the Mountain Lions in points, goals and assists.
Colorado Mesa head coach, Jon Fridal, is the RMAC Coach of the Year after leading CMU to a divisional championship and the No. 1 seed for the RMAC Tournament. In only his first year, Fridal guided CMU to a 5-0-1 regular season record.