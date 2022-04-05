Brandon Kandolin, Kyle Courtney win regional Coach of the Year awards

St. Thomas More girls head coach Brandon Kandolin and Rapid City Christian boys head coach Kyle Courtney were among those who received regional Coach of the Year awards, announced Tuesday by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.

Kandolin and Courtney won the awards for Northwest Region 4, as did RC Christian boys coach Adam Courtney and Spearfish girls coach Jennifer Reiners, who claimed assistant of the year awards.

Kandolin led the Cavaliers on an unexpected run to the Class A State Championship, putting together three straight upset wins for their first title since 2018, while Courtney guided the Comets to a 17-6 record and an appearance in the Class A SoDak 16, where they fell just short of the program's inaugural state tournament berth in a loss to Lakota Tech.

Wall girls head coach John Hess won for South Central Region 8 after leading the Lady Eagles to the Class B State Tournament, as well as Winner boys head coach Brett Gardner. White River boys assistant Justice Morrison and Winner girls assistant Keely Connot also won.

Lower Brule boys head coach Brian LaRoche won for Central Region 3.

A full list of award recipients can be found below.

North Central Region 1

Boys head coach: Paul Raasch, Langford

Girls head coach: Steve Sawinsky, Herreid-Selby Area

Boys assistant coach: Trent Kurtz, Aberdeen Central

Girls assistant coach: Becky Erickson, Groton Area

Region 1-4

Lower level boys coach: Pat Kraning, Hamlin Education Center

Lower level girls coach: Wendy Rausch, Potter County

Northeast Region 2

Boys head coach (Tie): Brendan Sheppard, Flandreau; Mark Amdahl, Summit

Girls head coach: Brendon Pitts, De Smet

Boys assistant coach: Buster Vincent, Sioux Valley

Girls assistant coach: Jaime Neuendorf, Hamlin

Central Region 3

Boys head coach: Brian LaRoche, Lower Brule

Girls head coach (Tie): Tim Buddenhagen, Huron; Tom McGough, Miller

Boys assistant coach: Andrew Tuttle, Potter County

Girls assistant coach: Wade Stobbs, Huron

Northwest Region 4

Boys head coach: Kyle Courtney, Rapid City Christian

Girls head coach: Brandon Kandolin, St. Thomas More

Boys assistant coach: Adam Courtney, Rapid City Christian

Girls assistant coach: Jennifer Reiners, Spearfish

Southeast Region 5

Boys head coach: Mitch Begeman, Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Girls head coach: Kent Kolsrud, O'Gorman

Boys assistant coach: Ray Slaba, Hanson

Girls assistant coach: Brook Begeman, Sioux Falls Christian

Region 5-8

Lower level boys coach: Kenedy Koepsell, Howard Middle School

Lower level girls coach: Pete Egstad, Ben Reifel Middle School

South Region 6

Boys head coach: Jason Kleis, Dakota Valley

Girls head coach: Molly Mason, Viborg-Hurley

Boys assistant coach: Jeff Neuharth, Elk Point-Jefferson

Girls assistant coach (Tie): Dana Bigge, Harrisburg; Amy Long, Yankton

Southwest Region 7

Boys head coach: Ryker Kreutzfeldt, Mitchell

Girls head coach: Michael Koupal, Wagner

Boys assistant coach: Lonnie Klundt, Gregory

Girls assistant coach: Mandy Koupal, Wagner

South Central Region 8

Boys head coach: Brett Gardner, Winner

Girls head coach: John Hess, Wall

Boys assistant coach: Justice Morrison, White River

Girls assistant coach: Keely Connot, Winner

