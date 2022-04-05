Brandon Kandolin, Kyle Courtney win regional Coach of the Year awards

St. Thomas More girls head coach Brandon Kandolin and Rapid City Christian boys head coach Kyle Courtney were among those who received regional Coach of the Year awards, announced Tuesday by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Kandolin and Courtney won the awards for Northwest Region 4, as did RC Christian boys coach Adam Courtney and Spearfish girls coach Jennifer Reiners, who claimed assistant of the year awards.
Kandolin led the Cavaliers on an unexpected run to the Class A State Championship, putting together three straight upset wins for their first title since 2018, while Courtney guided the Comets to a 17-6 record and an appearance in the Class A SoDak 16, where they fell just short of the program's inaugural state tournament berth in a loss to Lakota Tech.
Wall girls head coach John Hess won for South Central Region 8 after leading the Lady Eagles to the Class B State Tournament, as well as Winner boys head coach Brett Gardner. White River boys assistant Justice Morrison and Winner girls assistant Keely Connot also won.
Lower Brule boys head coach Brian LaRoche won for Central Region 3.
A full list of award recipients can be found below.
North Central Region 1
Boys head coach: Paul Raasch, Langford
Girls head coach: Steve Sawinsky, Herreid-Selby Area
Boys assistant coach: Trent Kurtz, Aberdeen Central
Girls assistant coach: Becky Erickson, Groton Area
Region 1-4
Lower level boys coach: Pat Kraning, Hamlin Education Center
Lower level girls coach: Wendy Rausch, Potter County
Northeast Region 2
Boys head coach (Tie): Brendan Sheppard, Flandreau; Mark Amdahl, Summit
Girls head coach: Brendon Pitts, De Smet
Boys assistant coach: Buster Vincent, Sioux Valley
Girls assistant coach: Jaime Neuendorf, Hamlin
Central Region 3
Boys head coach: Brian LaRoche, Lower Brule
Girls head coach (Tie): Tim Buddenhagen, Huron; Tom McGough, Miller
Boys assistant coach: Andrew Tuttle, Potter County
Girls assistant coach: Wade Stobbs, Huron
Northwest Region 4
Boys head coach: Kyle Courtney, Rapid City Christian
Girls head coach: Brandon Kandolin, St. Thomas More
Boys assistant coach: Adam Courtney, Rapid City Christian
Girls assistant coach: Jennifer Reiners, Spearfish
Southeast Region 5
Boys head coach: Mitch Begeman, Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Girls head coach: Kent Kolsrud, O'Gorman
Boys assistant coach: Ray Slaba, Hanson
Girls assistant coach: Brook Begeman, Sioux Falls Christian
Region 5-8
Lower level boys coach: Kenedy Koepsell, Howard Middle School
Lower level girls coach: Pete Egstad, Ben Reifel Middle School
South Region 6
Boys head coach: Jason Kleis, Dakota Valley
Girls head coach: Molly Mason, Viborg-Hurley
Boys assistant coach: Jeff Neuharth, Elk Point-Jefferson
Girls assistant coach (Tie): Dana Bigge, Harrisburg; Amy Long, Yankton
Southwest Region 7
Boys head coach: Ryker Kreutzfeldt, Mitchell
Girls head coach: Michael Koupal, Wagner
Boys assistant coach: Lonnie Klundt, Gregory
Girls assistant coach: Mandy Koupal, Wagner
South Central Region 8
Boys head coach: Brett Gardner, Winner
Girls head coach: John Hess, Wall
Boys assistant coach: Justice Morrison, White River
Girls assistant coach: Keely Connot, Winner