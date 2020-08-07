Brandon Valley battles back to pound Pierre

Brandon Valley broke away with a five-run fourth inning on RBI singles by Jaxon Haase and Scholten, a two-run double by Michael Chevalier and a RBI groundout by Terveer.

Chevalier, meanwhile, got stronger after the rain delay on the mound, not allowing Post 8 anything on the scoreboard the rest of the way. His effort was helped in the top of the fifth when left fielder Connor Knecht threw out Goedon at the plate to end the inning.

Haase got the final run home in the bottom of the fifth on a single, scoring Brown.

Five Lynx — Haase, Kolbdeck, Scholten, Chevalier and Terveer — all had two RBI.

"We came into the tournament with a team batting average of over .300, and that is something that we have been able to do down the final stretch," VanHeel said. "Guys are just going up with great approaches and not chasing pitches that they shouldn't. We have a good plan, and they are falling through with it."

Chevalier got the win, going five innings and scattering six hits.

Andrew Coverdale had two hits for Pierre, which fell to 32-17 on the season and will play the loser of Post 22/Renner at 2 p.m.