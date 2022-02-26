Brandon Valley outlasts Stevens for state wrestling duals title; Winner claims Class B championship

With the individual titles handed out on Friday night, team pride trumped individual ego when team dual competition took to the mats in Saturday’s final day of the South Dakota State Wrestling tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

In Class A, Brandon Valley, winner of Friday’s individual team title, added a second team title, outlasting Rapid City Stevens 32-25 in the title match. Though heavily favored, the Lynx win didn’t come easily against a scrappy Raiders squad. Nor did it come without considerable controversy.

After wins by Jack Schoenhard (120) and Logan Graf (126), coupled by dominance in the middle weights — wins by Bryan Rosales (145), Corter Doney (152), Caleb Allen (160) and Riley Benson (170), Stevens held a narrow advantage (25-21) heading into the 220-pound match between the Raiders' Reign Thompson and Brandon Valley’s Owen Warren, the 12th match of the dual.

Midway through the match, Warren, struggling for a pin and perhaps unhappy at the way the match was progressing, stuck a hand rather firmly into Thompson’s face, a slap or blow either inadvertent or overly aggressive, perhaps flagrantly so.

Raiders coach Travis King leaned toward the latter assessment and vigorously shared his thoughts with the officials who, upon conferring, assessed a one-point unsportsmanlike penalty. A second one-pointer followed shortly thereafter, a taunting call against Brandon Valley, before Warren closed out at 11-5 win by decision. And the brouhaha calmed.

“There are certain rules in wrestling that are flagrancies, and if flagrant there should be an ejection,” King said following the match. “A punch is a flagrant thing, so I was asking for clarification. If you are swinging with heavy hands that’s one thing, but when you are punching and doing things that aren’t right, the refs are supposed to take care of that, so it doesn’t escalate to what you saw.”

The Raiders' lead (25-23) evaporated as Brandon Valley sent out state champions in the final two matches, Navarro Schunke (285) and Trevon Oehme (106), who responded with a pin and major decision to close out the victory.

“I told the kids that we train these guys to be great people, not only in the sport but in all-around life, and some of the gestures and stuff are not the best presentation of the sport,” King said. “I feel my kids competed today as hard as they could and had a chance all the way to the 14th match. And everybody saw that they competed hard and with heart.”

Rapid City Stevens earned a spot in the championship match by outpointing Sturgis 34-23 in a dual not decided until the final few matches, and followed up with a 43-25 victory over the Watertown Arrows.

The Stevens-Sturgis clash was the first meeting of the season between the two area schools as COVID-19 concerns cancelled the annual regular season meeting. And, as was expected, turned into a back-and-forth affair before a late Raiders surge.

Pins proved to be decisive as the Raiders recorded three in the match, two by a couple of 2022 state champions, Logan Graf at 126, and Riley Benson at 160. And Tanner VanScoy added a third to provide a comfortable cushion with a stick of Scooper eighth grader Kelson Dirk at 182.

“He’s a younger kid who I knew I could compete very well against, and we didn’t get off to a great start and we had to get the emotions right and start winning matches like it’s supposed to be,” said VanScoy, who was looking to bounce back after a sixth-place finish in the individual competition on Friday. “I’m a little disappointed with how individual went, but I’m only a junior so I will have next year to compete well.

A couple of Raider seniors capped off stellar careers with three wins on Saturday, Logan Graf, a three-time state champion and SDSU commit, and Riley Benson (Dickinson State commit), who made the most of his two year’s in the Stevens varsity lineup, winning two state titles.

“I moved up because it was better for the team and hopefully get more points. It was a good match. He was a tough kid, so I had to change up my tactics since he was a little bit bigger,” Benson said. “It’s been a long career, but I loved every moment of it, and I worked hard to get my spot and to take the two state championships.”

Pierre finished third with a 36-28 victory over Watertown, and Sturgis bounced back from an opening-round loss to Stevens (34-23) to claim fifth by nipping Harrisburg 37-30 via a last-match pin by sophomore Korbin Bunch.

“Yesterday was such a long day with not having any breaks, and so to come out and give Stevens everything they could handle and then come back win a last-second one like this was some fireworks for sure,” Sturgis Brown coach Mike Abell said. “Korbin was our backup and I knew he had some size on him, but Corbin just went out and got it done and made the best of an opportunity.”

In Class B dual action, No. 2 seed Winner claimed the top prize, defeating top-seeded Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 33-25. Defending dual champion Canton defeated Parkston 50-24 for third, while Philip Area bounced back from a first-round loss to Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes to earn the fifth-place award with a 41-27 win over Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon.

“With all the injuries and the forfeits we had in the duals, we wrestled well. We won five out of the six matches and had a forfeit in three matches so it was good,” Philip Area coach Luke Weber said. “We had a couple kids really step up for us. Burk Blasius had a first yesterday (individual 170-pound title), and then he beat two state champions today.

A full day indeed as Blasius topped Grayson Hanson (Class B 152-pound champion) of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 6-2 in the first round, and then outlasted Redfield’s Mason Fey (160-pound champion) 4-3 in overtime.

