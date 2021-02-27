Brandon Valley wins team title; Raiders place second

An impressive performance in Saturday’s championship round propelled Brandon Valley to the 2021 State Class A Wrestling title Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Sitting atop the standings heading into final day action, the Lynx crowned two individual champions in clinching the school’s first-ever state wrestling title.
The Brandon Valley win over runner-up Rapid City Stevens (188-166.5) flipped the script from last year’s finish in which the Lynx came up a point shy of the winning Raiders. Pierre finished third (144) followed by Watertown (137), Harrisburg (118.5) and Sturgis (113.5).
And the Lynx victory may be a peek at what lies ahead next year as five of the six Brandon Valley competitors in the championship round were underclassmen. Among those are state titlists, sophomore Trason Oehme at 126 pounds and freshman Navarro Schunke at 285.
For Black Hills area fans, the excitement amped up with the 152-pound through 170-pound matches. Riley Benson, a reserve on last year’s Rapid City Stevens championship squad, began a three-match string of victories by the West River boys capturing the 152-pound title in a topsy-turvy 13-12 win over Ben Althoff of Watertown.
And then two Sturgis brothers went back-to-back and shared the victory podium as Wren and Reese Jacobs claimed gold in the 160 and 170 weight classes.
Wren jacobs began the family victory parade winning a 160-pound overtime thriller over top-seeded Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley, who was hampered by a lower body injury that has plagued him all season.
“It was a great match and I love wrestling with Isaac. I’ve grown up around him and all the Brandon Valley guys,” Wren Jacobs said. “It was a great match and I couldn’t have asked for a better match to have in the finals."
As for the brotherly meeting sharing pictures on the podium, Reese Jacobs completed an undefeated season with a win over Lexan Thorson of Watertown, summed it up best.
“It was definitely scary. Wren almost gave me a heart attack watching his match, but going out there back-to-back and winning was the best part,” Reese Jacobs said. “And being on the stand for pictures was my favorite part. Nothing better.”
Benson’s win at 152 was a perfect season-ender for the Raider junior who went from backup in 2020 to a starter and state champion in 2021. And in very exciting fashion, as after trailing for most of the match, a third period reversal and back points clinched the 13-12 win.
“I knew it would be a tough match (the two had split regular season matches both won by pin), but I thought going in that I was better,” Benson said. “In all of those matches I dominated and one just didn’t go my way. I was working hard and wanted to finish on top and my drive got me there.”
Logan Graf added a second Stevens state title closing out an undefeated season with a 15-4 major decision victory over Brandon Valley’s Jordan Oehme.
Jack Schoenhard (113) and Ryan Brink (195) lost in championship tilts and finished second in their weight classes.
In other Raider placement bouts, Jacob McCormick placed fifth at 132, Bryan Roselles 6th at 145, Tyler Voorhees, 4th at 160 and Eli Huot 8th at 220. And in a nice comeback story, sophomore Corter Doney of Rapid City Stevens bounced back from a tough loss in Friday’s Team Dual championship match closing out the season with a victory over Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis 2-1 for 5th at 138.
In the last match of the night, Rapid City Central’s Cael Larson wrapped up an impressive prep career in dominating fashion, Larson capped off unbeaten senior season with his second state title in the 138-pound feature match of the evening defeating No. 2 seed Beau Beavers of Sioux Falls O’Gorman by technical fall 21-6. The Northern State University commit won at 120 pounds last year.
GIRLS
A pair of Spearfish teammates had the distinction of earning the first ever girls championship medals as sophomore Maraia Kruske met 8th grader Shea Irion, in the 112-pound finale. Kruske (33-12 on the season) gained the honor with a late third period pin.
"It’s a great feeling. I wrestled my team teammate and it was a hard match and I’m proud to be on the award stand,” Kruske said with a big smile. “I’ve been wrestling for eight years and to be able to come here and wrestle for all of the girls in the state is special.”
The Spartans had two winners in the girls inaugural event as Taylor Graveman earned the 143-pound gold medal.
Stevens’ senior Paige Denke earned the Raiders’ first ever girls' state title, defeating Harrisburg’s Regina Stoeser 8-2 in the 124-pound title bout. Denke, whose only loss this season came in a Stevens boys' match, will now take her nationally ranked wrestling skills to Life University in Georgia.
Pierre doubled up also in claiming championship hardware with wins by Marlee Shorter of Pierre (185) and Ciara McFarling (275).
Other Class A winners included Nevaeh Leonard of Yankton (131 pounds), and Cherish Stern of Brookings (167).
Team champions were not crowned in girl’s competition.