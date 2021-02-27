Brandon Valley wins team title; Raiders place second

Wren jacobs began the family victory parade winning a 160-pound overtime thriller over top-seeded Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley, who was hampered by a lower body injury that has plagued him all season.

“It was a great match and I love wrestling with Isaac. I’ve grown up around him and all the Brandon Valley guys,” Wren Jacobs said. “It was a great match and I couldn’t have asked for a better match to have in the finals."

As for the brotherly meeting sharing pictures on the podium, Reese Jacobs completed an undefeated season with a win over Lexan Thorson of Watertown, summed it up best.

“It was definitely scary. Wren almost gave me a heart attack watching his match, but going out there back-to-back and winning was the best part,” Reese Jacobs said. “And being on the stand for pictures was my favorite part. Nothing better.”

Benson’s win at 152 was a perfect season-ender for the Raider junior who went from backup in 2020 to a starter and state champion in 2021. And in very exciting fashion, as after trailing for most of the match, a third period reversal and back points clinched the 13-12 win.