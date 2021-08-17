Braves close World Series with loss to Sandy, Ore.

The Rapid City Braves had their best game of the Babe Ruth 14U World Series in Otummwa, Iowa., but still came out on the short end, falling to Sandy, Ore., 9-6 on Tuesday.

The Pacific Northwest team led all of the way but only by a 3-2 margin through five innings. Sandy scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning and two more in the seventh, while Rapid City scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Sandy out-hit Rapid City 10-4 and each team committed four errors. Mason Brooks had two hits and one RBI for Rapid City, while Brody Thompson, Jackson Dial and Blake Olmstead all knocked in one run. Cody Morlang drew three of the team's seven walks.

Max Green had two hits and four RBI for Sandy.

Dial took the loss on the mound, giving up four hits and three runs in five inning, with Brook giving up three hits and four runs in one inning and Luke Hanzlik three hits and two runs in one inning.

Rapid City finished 0-4 in pool play and did not advance to the six-team bracket.

