Braves drop 2nd Babe Ruth World Series game

The Rapid City Braves struggled again at the Babe Ruth World Series in Ottumwa, Iowa, falling 9-3 to Pacific Southwest on Sunday to drop to 0-2.

Leadoff batter Luke Hanzlik led the Braves, representing Midwest Plains, with a 3 for 4 performance in which he earned two runs. Mason Brooks went 2 for 4 with a run, while Ian Beer drove in two runs as part of a 1 for 3 day. Blake Olmsted and Colten Morlang also tallied hits.

Morlang, also Rapid City's starting pitcher, surrendered nine runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, walking six and striking out none. Brooks tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit while fanning one and walking three.

Pacific Southwest, represented by a team from Tri-Valley, Northern California, put up five runs in the second inning for a 6-0 lead. The Braves got on the board in the bottom of the third when Hanzlik hit a two-out single to center field before advancing to third on a Brooks single on the next at-bat. He then scored on a pitcher error.

Pacific Southwest added three more runs in the fourth for a 9-1 advantage.

Rapid City picked up two runs in the fifth when Beer smacked a two-out, bases-loaded single with two strikes into right field that plated Hanzlik and Brooks. The Braves finished with eight hits.

The Braves return to action Monday against Southwest (1-0). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

