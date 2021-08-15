 Skip to main content
YOUTH BASEBALL

Braves drop 2nd Babe Ruth World Series game

Dial team huddle

Rapid City Braves 14U Babe Ruth manager Malloy Dial talks to his team during an Aug. 10 practice at McKeague Field.

 Richard Anderson, Journal staff

The Rapid City Braves struggled again at the Babe Ruth World Series in Ottumwa, Iowa, falling 9-3 to Pacific Southwest on Sunday to drop to 0-2.

Leadoff batter Luke Hanzlik led the Braves, representing Midwest Plains, with a 3 for 4 performance in which he earned two runs. Mason Brooks went 2 for 4 with a run, while Ian Beer drove in two runs as part of a 1 for 3 day. Blake Olmsted and Colten Morlang also tallied hits.

Morlang, also Rapid City's starting pitcher, surrendered nine runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, walking six and striking out none. Brooks tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit while fanning one and walking three.

Pacific Southwest, represented by a team from Tri-Valley, Northern California, put up five runs in the second inning for a 6-0 lead. The Braves got on the board in the bottom of the third when Hanzlik hit a two-out single to center field before advancing to third on a Brooks single on the next at-bat. He then scored on a pitcher error.

Pacific Southwest added three more runs in the fourth for a 9-1 advantage.

Rapid City picked up two runs in the fifth when Beer smacked a two-out, bases-loaded single with two strikes into right field that plated Hanzlik and Brooks. The Braves finished with eight hits.

The Braves return to action Monday against Southwest (1-0). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

