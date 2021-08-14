Braves shut out in World Series opener

The Rapid City Braves found the going tough in the Babe Ruth 14U World Series opener, falling to Tallahassee/Leon, Fla., 10-0 in six innings Saturday in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Representing the Southeast Region, Tallahassee held the Braves, the Midwest Plains representative, to one hit. Colton Morlang broke up the combined no hitter with a single in the sixth inning.

Tallahassee scored two runs in the second inning off of Rapid City starting pitcher Jackson Dial and added four runs in the third inning for a comfortable lead. The Southeast team added three runs in the bottom of the fifth and ended the game via the 10-run rule with a single run in the sixth inning.

Tallahassee finished with 12 hits off of Braves pitching, with Neal Porter finishing with three hits and three RBI, Tyler Anderson two hits and two RBI, Ezekiel Podgorski with two hits and one run batted in and Austin Kobetitsch knocking in a pair of runs.

Caleb Thomas got the win, pitching five hitless and scoreless innings, striking out five, while Walker Sparkman gave up one hit in his lone inning, striking out three after Rapid City put runners on first and second with no outs.

Dial gave up 11 hits and nine runs in 4 2/3 innings, while Tyler Henstein gave up one run on one hit in 2/3 inning.