Breanna Reagan scores twice as Stevens fends off Spearfish in quarterfinals

Freshman striker Breanna Reagan doesn’t show much emotion on the field, but after blistering a goal in the 76th minute to give the Rapid City Stevens a two-score lead on Spearfish, she couldn't help herself.

“I was so happy that I made it. I didn’t think I could make it, but I did,” Reagan said. “I knew that we were in their heads and they couldn’t come back.”

It was the dagger that sealed a victory for the No. 4 Raiders, whose 2-0 win knocked off the No. 5 Spartans on Saturday at Sioux Park, avenged a loss to their Black Hills foe earlier in the season and advanced them to a meeting with top-seeded Aberdeen Central in the Class AA semifinals.

“The last time we played Spearfish, we did get a one-goal lead but they rattled us with their high pressure. This time our girls were calmer,” Stevens head coach Luis Usera said. “We played calm and we weren’t making mistakes in the back, and that made a huge difference as the game progressed.”

In the closing minutes of a first half played mainly between the boxes, Reagan bodied a corner kick into a scrum of players in the box. The ball bounced off Reagan, deflected off a Spartans (11-4-0) defender and landed in the net to give the Raiders (11-2-1) a 1-0 advantage in the 34th minute.

