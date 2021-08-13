Breske pleased with BHSU's first week

The Black Hills State University football team completed its first week of fall camp Friday with a lively practice in full pads.

It was a bit of reflection on the entire week, head coach Josh Breske said.

With 115 players on the roster, with added emphasis in their recruiting this past year in building numbers on their offensive and defensive lines, Breske said it was a competitive first week.

“Competition creates success. Iron sharpens iron, and that is the number one thing for us,” Breske said Friday afternoon. “If we are just going out in practice and spinning our wheels, just trying to get good at football, but we’re not focusing on competing with one another and practicing to win, then we are wasting our time.”

Breske said they realized early on the impact that the offensive and defensive lines' improvement had on their ability to run an efficient and physical practice. He said they are excited about the new bodies that they have in, along with their nine “super seniors,” that stuck around because of the COVID rule giving them an extra season.

After practicing for two days in helmets only and two days with shoulder pads and helmets, Friday was the first day since their spring scrimmage April 25 that they could tackle.