Breske pleased with BHSU's first week

The Black Hills State University football team completed its first week of fall camp Friday with a lively practice in full pads.
It was a bit of reflection on the entire week, head coach Josh Breske said.
With 115 players on the roster, with added emphasis in their recruiting this past year in building numbers on their offensive and defensive lines, Breske said it was a competitive first week.
“Competition creates success. Iron sharpens iron, and that is the number one thing for us,” Breske said Friday afternoon. “If we are just going out in practice and spinning our wheels, just trying to get good at football, but we’re not focusing on competing with one another and practicing to win, then we are wasting our time.”
Breske said they realized early on the impact that the offensive and defensive lines' improvement had on their ability to run an efficient and physical practice. He said they are excited about the new bodies that they have in, along with their nine “super seniors,” that stuck around because of the COVID rule giving them an extra season.
After practicing for two days in helmets only and two days with shoulder pads and helmets, Friday was the first day since their spring scrimmage April 25 that they could tackle.
Breske said they took one of their team periods to let everyone know that we were going to tackle.
“It was really nice to see our defense tackling and our offense blocking as well,” he said. “When a coach yells out, ‘Hey guys, this period is live, stay off the quarterbacks and no cutting,’ everybody tends to level up and goose bumps start to show up on the arms. It just gets a little louder in practice and it sounded right.”
The first week, he added, brought out some good competition in several positions. Breske said they have a couple of freshmen on the offensive line that are doing a good job, as well as some freshmen on the defensive line contributing that were here this summer to train with the team.
He said that summer training has proven to be a huge blessing to the team and beneficial for those athletes, as they can step into fall camp as young 18-year-olds, true freshmen and say, “I’ve been here for two months, I know he ropes, I know the calls. They don’t quite have that shock factor.”
Freshman tailback Kadin Bennefield has had a good first week, pushing sophomore Nolan Susel and junior Matt Collier for playing time. Breske added, and Oregon State transfer quarterback Aidan Willard has been pushing sophomore Chance Eben and junior Tyler Hammons.
“He’s making them better and he has done a great job of picking up the offense as well,” Breske said of Willard.
Breske also likes the way his cornerbacks have performed in this first week, including freshmen Deunte Moody and Branston Gasper-Birgado, sophomore Xavier Bonham and senior Isaiah Tivis.
“All of those guys have been doing a wonderful job,” he said. “Our corner play has been solid throughout this first week of camp.”
As coaches, Breske said they have been working diligently trying to get all of the players reps, giving all of them an opportunity to show what they have.
At a certain point in fall camp, he adds, those reps begin to dwindle and the writing begins to show up on the wall on who is going to play this year and who is not.
“We’re not close to that point quite yet,” he said.
The Yellow Jackets will scrimmage for the first time a week from Saturday, Aug. 21. On Sunday, he said they will have a significant staff meeting to signal two weeks into fall camp. School starts the follow week.
“We’ll look at where we are at, what our depth chart is looking at,” he said.
Black Hills State opens the season Thursday, Sept. 2, at home against Dickinson State.