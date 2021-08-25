Breuer out to bareback lead to kick off Range Days Rodeo

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In saddle bronc, the eight-man field featured a quarter of Elsheres, a legendary South Dakota rodeo family. JJ Elshere, the elder member of the night’s foursome, 41 years young, bested son, Talon, and nephews Carter and Trey with a 79.5 effort, the second-best trip of the night behind the 80-point ride of Jay Em, Wyoming’s, Wyatt Hageman.

Though a half point shy of the top spot on the leaderboard, JJ chose to look on the bright side though the competitive nature that has catapulted the Hereford rancher to five NFR appearances was on display as well.

“I know I could have rode a lot better, but it was still fun to be here with all the boys and have a roll with them because probably there won’t be too many more times when we are all going to be at the same spot,” Elshere said before adding with a wry grin. “I had a great time, but I know I could’ve done better."

South Dakota barrel racers Lisa Lockhart (Oelrichs) and Jessica Routier (Buffalo) could have done better as well. Lockhart went wide on the second barrel while Routier and her mare, Missy, the last duo out on the night, found the footing less than ideal.