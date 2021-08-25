Breuer out to bareback lead to kick off Range Days Rodeo

The opening night of the 2021 Central States Fair Range Days Rodeo featured a bareback rider looking to bounce back from a late season injury in 2020 that kept him out of the National Finals Rodeo, the classic saddle bronc event featuring a classic South Dakota bucking horse family and a pair of South Dakota ladies with a lengthy record of barrel racing success.
Ty Breuer, a Mandan, North Dakota cowboy who qualified for last year’s NFR though unable to compete due to injury, opened the evening’s festivities topping the bareback leaderboard with an 87.5 point ride aboard Burch Rodeo’s Fire Queen.
“I didn’t know much about the horse other than he was a young one, and usually young Burch (Rodeo) horses really buck, so I thought it would be fun to come and get on him,” said Breuer, who put himself in position to perhaps add a third Range Day gold buckle to 2015 and 2016 wins. “This rodeo has been very good to me, and it’s always fun because it’s in the circuit (Badlands Circuit) and real close to home.”
Currently 21st in PRCA world standings, Breuer is hoping to make up ground in September’s final month of the 2021 season to stamp a ticket to his sixth NFR appearance.
“I’ve been kind of easing around here for the last month but last weekend, I had a pretty rood weekend and am close to the top 15 now, so now I’m going to go rodeo,” Breuer said. “And this is a good way to start leaving a rodeo with the lead.”
In saddle bronc, the eight-man field featured a quarter of Elsheres, a legendary South Dakota rodeo family. JJ Elshere, the elder member of the night’s foursome, 41 years young, bested son, Talon, and nephews Carter and Trey with a 79.5 effort, the second-best trip of the night behind the 80-point ride of Jay Em, Wyoming’s, Wyatt Hageman.
Though a half point shy of the top spot on the leaderboard, JJ chose to look on the bright side though the competitive nature that has catapulted the Hereford rancher to five NFR appearances was on display as well.
“I know I could have rode a lot better, but it was still fun to be here with all the boys and have a roll with them because probably there won’t be too many more times when we are all going to be at the same spot,” Elshere said before adding with a wry grin. “I had a great time, but I know I could’ve done better."
South Dakota barrel racers Lisa Lockhart (Oelrichs) and Jessica Routier (Buffalo) could have done better as well. Lockhart went wide on the second barrel while Routier and her mare, Missy, the last duo out on the night, found the footing less than ideal.
Lockhart, an NFR qualifier for 14 consecutive years, and Routier, a three-time qualifier who currently sits fourth in Women’s Professional Rodeo Association standings, both finished back in the pack. Glenham's Summer Kosel grabbed the event lead with a 15.51-second spin through the cloverleaf.
Other winners in Wednesday opening performance included: Caleb Berquist (LaCrosse, Wash.) in tie-down roping (10.4-seconds); Cameron Morman (Glen Ullin, N.D.) in steer wrestling (5.2-seconds); Lynn Smith (Elfrida, Ariz.) in breakaway roping (2.8-seconds); Clayton Savage (Banner, Wyo.) in bull riding (72-points); and Tucker McDaniel (Midland) and Clint Cobb (Red Owl) in team roping (6.0-seconds)
The Central States Fair turns the rodeo grounds over exclusively to saddle bronc riders as the very best saddle bronc rides in professional rodeo compete in the Xtreme Broncs Finale (7 p.m.). The Range Days rodeo returns with the final two performances on Friday and Saturday nights (7 p.m.).