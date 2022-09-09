 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LEGION BASEBALL

Brian Humphries stepping down as Post 320 head coach for college job

  • 0
061522-post320K2.jpg (copy)

Former Rapid City Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries (left) fist-bumps Gavin Dansby after the outfielder reached third base against Sturgis Post 33 in the first game of a June 14 doubleheader at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

Rapid City Post 320 announced on Tuesday that head coach Brian Humphries has stepped away from the program to pursue an opportunity at the collegiate level.

Humphries managed the Stars for four season and amassed a 100-85 record and .540 winning percentage.

"We knew when Brian came on that he had aspirations of coaching at the college level," Post 320 president Myron Wetzler said. "He wound up getting an offer and it worked out for him. We're happy for him with where he's going and what he's doing."

This past season, Humphries led Post 320 to a 33-18 overall record and its first state tournament berth since 2016.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Wetzler said the current state of the Stars program makes the job appealing for newcomers as the board officially opened the coaching search Friday afternoon.

"It's always been our mission to make sure these boys get on the field, have fun and enjoy the game," he said. "As we move forward with the coaching search, it's going to be good and (after last season) I think the boys will do well."

People are also reading…

Post 320 laid out an extensive job description in a lengthy post to its Facebook page Friday, and Wetzler said the next Stars head coach will bring a love for the game that extends to everyone in the program from the 14U team to the varsity level.

"Each coach has their own style and personality," Wetzler said. "We want to make sure that whoever comes in is there for the boys, the team and is putting forth an effort to make sure the boys get everything they need."

The Post 320 board is accepting resumes via email until Sept. 23.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicago artist is using potholes as his latest canvas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News