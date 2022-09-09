Brian Humphries stepping down as Post 320 head coach for college job

Rapid City Post 320 announced on Tuesday that head coach Brian Humphries has stepped away from the program to pursue an opportunity at the collegiate level.

Humphries managed the Stars for four season and amassed a 100-85 record and .540 winning percentage.

"We knew when Brian came on that he had aspirations of coaching at the college level," Post 320 president Myron Wetzler said. "He wound up getting an offer and it worked out for him. We're happy for him with where he's going and what he's doing."

This past season, Humphries led Post 320 to a 33-18 overall record and its first state tournament berth since 2016.

Wetzler said the current state of the Stars program makes the job appealing for newcomers as the board officially opened the coaching search Friday afternoon.

"It's always been our mission to make sure these boys get on the field, have fun and enjoy the game," he said. "As we move forward with the coaching search, it's going to be good and (after last season) I think the boys will do well."

Post 320 laid out an extensive job description in a lengthy post to its Facebook page Friday, and Wetzler said the next Stars head coach will bring a love for the game that extends to everyone in the program from the 14U team to the varsity level.

"Each coach has their own style and personality," Wetzler said. "We want to make sure that whoever comes in is there for the boys, the team and is putting forth an effort to make sure the boys get everything they need."

The Post 320 board is accepting resumes via email until Sept. 23.