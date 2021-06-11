Brian Medigovich named BHSU head cross county coach

Black Hills State University has announced the hiring of Brian Medigovich as head coach of the cross country program.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the staff at Black Hills State, and just thankful for the opportunity to get to work with the cross country and track and field teams," said Medigovich. "Myself and my wife fell in love with the Black Hills many years ago, and I can't wait to get started this Fall."

In addition to his head coaching duties, he also serves as an assistant coach with the track and field program, working with the distance runners.

Prior to BHSU, Medigovich spent the past three seasons at Adams State as the assistant cross country and track and field coach. His duties there involved directing team operations and running home meets.

While at ASU, he helped coach 18 All-Americans in cross country in 2018 and 2019, as well as four individual indoor national champions in 2019. He also coached the 2019 Women's Indoor Track and Field and Cross Country national championship teams.