Brian Medigovich named BHSU head cross county coach

Black Hills State University has announced the hiring of Brian Medigovich as head coach of the cross country program.
"I couldn't be more excited to join the staff at Black Hills State, and just thankful for the opportunity to get to work with the cross country and track and field teams," said Medigovich. "Myself and my wife fell in love with the Black Hills many years ago, and I can't wait to get started this Fall."
In addition to his head coaching duties, he also serves as an assistant coach with the track and field program, working with the distance runners.
Prior to BHSU, Medigovich spent the past three seasons at Adams State as the assistant cross country and track and field coach. His duties there involved directing team operations and running home meets.
While at ASU, he helped coach 18 All-Americans in cross country in 2018 and 2019, as well as four individual indoor national champions in 2019. He also coached the 2019 Women's Indoor Track and Field and Cross Country national championship teams.
Before that, he was the Chadron State College head cross country coach for five years where he led the men to the first national ranking in school history in 2016. Medigovich also coached the first individual in program history to qualify for nationals and receive the Elite 90 Academic Award.
On the women's side during his time at Chadron State, the team was ranked top-10 in the region for two straight years and picked up three all-region honors. In track, Chadron State had multiple distance runners make national appearances and set 14 new school records under his reign.
Additionally, the cross country and track and field programs both won the Bechler Award for the highest GPA in the RMAC multiple times under his direction.
Prior to Chadron State, Medigovich was a recruiting coordinator at Cuesta College from 2012-2013, and a Graduate Assistant Coach at Adams State University from 2011 to 2012.
Before coaching, he ran collegiately for Adams State, earning All-American honors 13 times. He was the individual national champion in the 5K indoors in 2010 and competed on three national championship teams. He holds PR's of 3:44 in the 1500, 7:55 in the 3K, 13:29 in the 5K, and 28:40 in the 10K.