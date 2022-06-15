Brian Mueller looks ahead to sheriff's office

Pennington County Sheriff-elect Brian Mueller said he is ready for the role of sheriff when he takes office on Jan. 3.

The Journal sat down with Mueller on Wednesday to discuss his plans for South Dakota's largest law enforcement agency. He defeated Ryan Mechaley with 66% of the vote during the June 7 Republican primary election. No Democrats, independents or Libertarians ran to compete.

Mueller will replace Sheriff Kevin Thom, who did not seek re-election. He plans to retire when Mueller assumes the position. Mueller has worked in the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office for the past 27 years. He started as a deputy when he was 21-years-old and is now the department's chief deputy.

“It's a big role, but I feel like I've trained my whole career for this, and I'm ready for the challenge and excited for the opportunity, very humbled from the amount of support that I received through this election though the entire community, specifically the public safety community and the first responders,” he said.

While Mueller is not originally from Pennington County, he has made it his home over the decades.

“I grew up in northwest Iowa, but I went to college at South Dakota State University, and then I moved out here. Partway through my senior year of college, I got hired at the sheriff’s office and picked up and moved out here from Brookings,” he said.

The reason Mueller has stayed in the Black Hills for decades boils down to a somewhat obvious reason: He and his family enjoy the outdoors. He said he has stuck with the PCSO because of the work he feels the office does in the community.

“I just fell in love with the work that we do here at the sheriff’s office, the impact that we have on our community and those that we serve, and it’s very fulfilling work to be part of,” he said, referencing programs like the Care Campus, which offers detox services, addiction treatment and residential/outpatient services.

Mueller also pointed out the collaborative relationship between the Rapid City Police Department and the PCSO as something he values. The two law enforcement agencies occupy the same building and work together on cases.

He highlighted partnerships between the private and public sector — such as the partnership between Lutheran Social Services and the Care Campus — as something he hopes to continue to help deal with social issues in the community.

“It provides better service and it's more cost effective to enter into public-private partners to deal with some of those social issues,” Muleer said. “We need to continue to look for opportunities to partner together with others in our community that have a passion for that type of work, so we can free our law enforcement resources up to deal with what law enforcement should be focusing on.”

Rapid City’s end of year population estimate for 2021 was 78,159 people, 3,456 more than the 2020 federal census counted. Pennington County estimated 2021 population is 111,806. More growth in the county is anticipated with Ellsworth Air Force Base expecting to add 3,000 to 4,000 more airmen between 2022-2027 because of their B-21 program.

Mueller said the sheriff’s department is working with elected officials and department heads in Pennington County to talk through how to maintain quality of service in the area.

“Citizens in Pennington County are accustomed to having high quality of service, and we need to make sure that we’re able to continue to maintain that type of service even through these periods of growth. And county has limited budget growth opportunities, so we’re going to need to continue to work together to make sure that we’re using our resources wisely,” Mueller said.

From a public safety standpoint, Mueller said maintaining that quality of service means maintaining adequate staff to handle growth, making sure there’s adequate room in facilities like the jail, the juvenile service center and care campus.

“Public safety can get behind the curve and it can suffer pretty quickly, so we just have to make sure that we're paying special attention to that and we're being proactive,” he said.

Does that mean being frugal with current resources or obtaining more? Mueller said it’s both.

“Just continuing to make sure we're doing things as efficiently and effectively as we can with the resources that we have. For us, that's going to be continuing to look for grant opportunities, and then really working closely with the county commission each year when we’re working on budgets and working with the legislature,” he said.

As far as his role as sheriff goes, Mueller said the main purpose of the position is to maintain public safety throughout the county and understand the differences in the law enforcement needs of the communities within the county, which is 2,777 square miles and a growing population.

“That’s pretty broad, but really it’s a broad job. There’s a lot of moving pieces and parts to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. We have over 430 staff, over 150 volunteers,” Mueller said.

As far as whether Mueller plans to make any changes as sheriff, he said right now he’s focusing on working with Thom on wrapping up projects he’s working on, and from there he’ll evaluate possible changes.

“Obviously with the sheriff leaving and then me moving into that role as chief deputy, we're going to have the opportunity for some movement in the office administratively. I'm going to spend the next few months evaluating what that structure is going to look like for being the sheriff and work with our existing staff,” he said.

If there’s one thing Mueller wants the public to know, it’s that the sheriff’s office is transparent and willing to answer questions.

“We're willing to answer questions. We're willing to answer hard questions from citizens (and) from the community,” he said. "Whether something's going right and we're involved in something positive in the community or something doesn't go so well, just being transparent and letting the community know what's going on, and, if there's an issue, what we're doing to work on that."

Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com

